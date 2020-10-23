Prep football roundup: Slocomb rallies to beat Wicksburg

SLOCOMB – Slocomb rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Wicksburg 21-20 on Friday night in high school football action.
A 47-yard punt return by Christopher Beshears down to the 6-yard line set up the first Slocomb score as Jaylen Nobles took it in on the ensuing play. Asael Morin added the PAT kick to make it 14-7 with 5:12 to play in the third quarter.
Rashawn Miller scored on a 7-yard run to tie it up following the PAT and scored on another 7-yard run to give the RedTops their first lead at 21-14.
Wicksburg came back to pull within 21-20 and then came up with a fumble recovery and drove down to the Slocomb 5. Facing a fourth-and-5, Brodie Campbell knocked down a pass in the end zone to preserve the lead with 1:30 left. Campbell had two interceptions in the game.
Nobles had 77 yards rushing on 17 tries and Miller had 68 on 12.
Defensively for Slocomb, Braylen Miller had 10 tackles and Morin had seven.
Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13: Abbeville clinched the Class 2A, Region 2 title with the big home win in handing G.W. Long its first loss of the season.
Martavious Glanton rushed for three touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (8-1 overall, 6-1 region). Randy Glanton and Wauntavious Conley also rushed for a score each.
Glanton had an interception.
Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 28: Kadyn Mitchell ran for three second-half touchdowns to help HA outlast New Brockton in a region game played Friday in Enterprise.
Mitchell scored on runs of 19, 3 and 10 yards, the last two of which helped HA extend a 35-28 lead to 49-28 in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, New Brockton quarterback Kaden Cupp kept the Gamecocks close with TD runs of 33 and 36 yards in the first half and 25 and 51 yards in the second half.
JT Ackerman (1), Jeb Daughtry (2) and Tristan Graham (1) added TD runs for Houston Academy.
Houston Academy compiled 423 yards of total offense, while New Brockton had 311.
Elba 40, Houston County 19: Jacquez Prince threw two touchdown passes and returned a punt 60 yards for a score in leading the Tigers.
Prince threw a 16-yard TD pass to Kaden Grogg and a 5-yard scoring pass to Iverson Lane.
Lance also scored on a 4-yard run and Chrystyile Caldwell broke loose on a 65-yard run.
Collin Harrison rushed for 139 yards on 13 carries for Elba.
For Houston County, Kenzerick Barber scored on runs of 10 and 2 yards and rushed for 113 yards on 12 attempts.
Kahleel Johnson threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Katavion Johnson for the other Lions’ score.
Geneva County 48, Zion Chapel 13: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 171 yards on seven carries and scored on touchdown runs of 41 and 55 yards for the Bulldogs.
Will Birdsong completed 4 of 7 passes for 131 yards and had a 79-yard touchdown pass to J’Quan Broxson and a 27-yard scoring pass to Colby Fuller.
Also for Geneva County, Ken’li Preyer scored on a 4-yard run, Isaiah Hutcherson scored on an 8-yard run and Brandon Andrews scored on a 32-yard run.
Defensively, Hutcherson had five tackles, while Amari Holmes and Grayson Bell each had four with an interception.
Ariton 41, Cottonwood 6: The Purple Cats improved to 5-5 with the road win.
For Cottonwood, Brody Morris rushed for 135 yards on 12 carries and scored on a 61-yard run.
Mekhi Anglin had 53 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
St. James 35, Geneva 20: The Panthers came to life in the second half but were already in too big of a hole to dig out of.
Down 28-0 early in the third quarter, the Panthers got moving in the second half when Timothy McReynolds returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown and scored another TD on a run with nine minutes left in the game to make it 28-12.
Trevon Kemmerlin also scored on a touchdown run in the fourth.
Abbeville Christian 48, Lakeside 26: Brandon Early ran for 129 yards on 10 carries and scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in helping the Generals to the win.
Ryan Ledford scored on a 10-yard run, Quan Walker scored on runs of 3 and 22 yards, Jackson Blalock scored on a 5-yard run and Trey Ward scored on a 38-yard run.
The Generals improved to 7-2.
Catholic 52, Goshen 6: The lone Goshen score came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tyler McLendon to Jeff Warrick in the fourth quarter.
Samson 21, Kinston 14: Braxton Brooks rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns, helping Samson beat Kinston and clinch a Class 1A state playoff berth.
Brooks had 171 yards rushing on 22 attempts and had touchdown runs of 7, 24 and 67 yards.
Francisco Laureano converted all three extra-point kicks for Samson (6-3, 4-3).
Kinston (2-7, 1-6) was led by Addison Hudson, who rushed for 137 yards on 23 carries and by Jeb Crosby, who had 19 carries for 102 yards. Ayden Wallace scored on a 26-yard reverse and Konner Walker on a 5-yard run for the Bulldogs.
Seminole County 34, Mitchell County 0: Boris Melton threw for a 138 yards and two touchdowns and Seminole County’s defense earned a shutout.
Dontavious Brown caught a 78-yard touchdown pass and Layton Cowart a 60-yard score. Nick Cull had a 45-yard touchdown run, Lavarius Hutchins a 30-yard scoring run and Jaheim Jackson a 2-yard run.
Brown, Cull, Cowart and Ladavion Williams all had one interception on defense.
Fitzgerald 42, Early County 7: No. 2-ranked Fitzgerald led 35-0 by halftime over No. 9-ranked Early County in taking the victory.
The Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard early in the second half when BraVeon George broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run. Baylen Tedder knocked through the extra point kick.
George had 117 yards on 16 carries.
Jay Ealy led the Bobcats defensively with 3 solo tackles, five assists and three tackles for loss. Adarius Rainge had two solos and four assists and Brian Hanks had two solos and five assists.
