Prep football roundup: Slocomb rallies to beat Wicksburg

SLOCOMB – Slocomb rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Wicksburg 21-20 on Friday night in high school football action.

A 47-yard punt return by Christopher Beshears down to the 6-yard line set up the first Slocomb score as Jaylen Nobles took it in on the ensuing play. Asael Morin added the PAT kick to make it 14-7 with 5:12 to play in the third quarter.

Rashawn Miller scored on a 7-yard run to tie it up following the PAT and scored on another 7-yard run to give the RedTops their first lead at 21-14.

Wicksburg came back to pull within 21-20 and then came up with a fumble recovery and drove down to the Slocomb 5. Facing a fourth-and-5, Brodie Campbell knocked down a pass in the end zone to preserve the lead with 1:30 left. Campbell had two interceptions in the game.

Nobles had 77 yards rushing on 17 tries and Miller had 68 on 12.

Defensively for Slocomb, Braylen Miller had 10 tackles and Morin had seven.

Abbeville 32, G.W. Long 13: Abbeville clinched the Class 2A, Region 2 title with the big home win in handing G.W. Long its first loss of the season.