Prep volleyball roundup: HA finishes as regional runner-up

Houston Academy won a pair of matches, including over No. 2-ranked Prattville Christian, to reach the finals of the Class 3A South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery before finishing as runner-up to No. 9 ranked Trinity on Thursday.
The Raiders (25-17) still advanced to next week’s AHSAA State Tournament in Birmingham. They open play at state on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against No. 8 ranked Fyffe.
HA beat 10th-ranked T.R. Miller in the opener after a slow start, taking a 22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 win. It then earned a five-set semifinal win over Prattville Christian 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12 before losing in the finals to Trinity 25-23, 25-10, 25-20.
For the day, Mattie Havas had 37 kills, five aces, nine blocks and 20 digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner 21 kills, nine digs, nine blocks and two aces and Bailey Dykes 14 kills, three aces, two assists, eight blocks and 32 digs. Abby Caldwell delivered 99 assists, 38 digs and five aces, Carryne Chancey eight kills, 20 digs and four aces and Caley Caldwell had seven kills, three aces, four assists and 48 digs. Rachel Watson added 21 kills and five blocks. Tamira Henexson had three kills, including two in the finals.
Providence Christian finishes third: Class 5A No. 2-ranked Providence Christian finished third Thursday at the South Super Regional after falling to top-ranked Bayside Academy in the semifinals.
With the third-place finish, the Eagles (30-10) advanced to next week’s state tournament. They will face ninth-ranked Fairview in the opening round next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Eagles defeated UMS-Wright in the opening round 25-19, 25-7, 25-10 before losing to 18-time defending state champion Bayside 25-13, 25-6, 25-16. They rebounded to win third with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 win over Elberta.
On the day, Adleigh Mayes had a team-high 69 assists plus five aces, four kills and 16 digs and Anna Riley had a team-high 28 kills plus two aces, 19 digs and two block assists. Lucy Griffin had 15 kills, five aces, five digs and four block assists, Megan Stewart had 18 kills and three block assists and Vivian Crump earned 15 digs, three aces, seven digs and three block assists.
Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 30 digs plus four aces and three assists and Eliza Payne Shipman had a team-high six aces plus six kills and 17 digs.
G.W. Long wins regional: Makenna Long delivered 128 assists, nine kills, six aces, 20 digs and three blocks, Breana Henning earned 44 kills, three aces, 31 digs and three blocks and Emma Claire Long amassed 47 kills, three aces, 20 digs and three blocks to lead G.W. Long Wednesday to three wins and the Class 2A South Super Regional title in Montgomery.
The Rebels (31-4), ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A state poll, advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament in Birmingham. They play No. 3-ranked Hatton, the No. 4 finishing team from the north, in the state’s opening round Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Also for G.W. Long during Wednesday’s action, Morgan Ferguson chipped in seven kills, five aces, six blocks and 23 digs, Ally Whitehead had 12 kills, nine blocks and 22 digs, while Kyndall Wallace had three aces and 30 digs and Maleah Long seven kills and four blocks.
The Rebels beat rival Ariton in the title match in four sets, 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, after beating fellow Wiregrass program Geneva County 25-12, 25-17, 25-10 and Orange Beach 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 in the first two rounds.
Ariton also advances: Ariton finished as the South Super Regional runner-up in Montgomery Wednesday and advanced to next week’s state tournament.
The Purple Cats (22-9) advanced to play No. 4-ranked Spring Garden, the No. 3 team from the north, in the state’s opening round on Tuesday in Birmingham.
On the day, Caroline Hughes had 86 assists, Sarah Snyder 39 kills and Kaydee Phillips 25 kills and 12 blocks. Zhee Oliver had 18 kills and 15 blocks and Blair Hughes had 16 kills.
Ariton lost in the regional finals to rival G.W. Long 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-21. Prior to the finals, the Purple Cats defeated Ranburne 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 and Horseshoe Bend 25-19, 25-20, 25-10.
Striplin leads Geneva County: Class 2A No. 10-ranked Geneva County lost its opening match to top-ranked G.W. Long to end its season with a 20-6 record.
Karoline Striplin led the Lady Dawgs with nine kills, four blocks and three digs. Anri Davis had three kills, Dashawn Lee two aces and Alicia Lunsford three digs.
Kinston advances to state: The Kinston Bulldogs took third place at the Class 1A South Super Regional Wednesday in Montgomery, but still advanced to next week’s state tournament.
The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs (14-6) compete at the state tournament in Birmingham Tuesday at 2 p.m. against No. 2 ranked Lindsey Lane Christian, the north runner-up.
Kinston defeated Brantley 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 and lost to Bayshore Christian 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9 in the semifinals before beating Millry in the third-place contest 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.
On the day, Sara Beth Long had 100 assists, Faith Peters 37 kills and 24 blocks and Madison Moore 10 aces.
