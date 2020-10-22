Prep volleyball roundup: HA finishes as regional runner-up

With the third-place finish, the Eagles (30-10) advanced to next week’s state tournament. They will face ninth-ranked Fairview in the opening round next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles defeated UMS-Wright in the opening round 25-19, 25-7, 25-10 before losing to 18-time defending state champion Bayside 25-13, 25-6, 25-16. They rebounded to win third with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 win over Elberta.

On the day, Adleigh Mayes had a team-high 69 assists plus five aces, four kills and 16 digs and Anna Riley had a team-high 28 kills plus two aces, 19 digs and two block assists. Lucy Griffin had 15 kills, five aces, five digs and four block assists, Megan Stewart had 18 kills and three block assists and Vivian Crump earned 15 digs, three aces, seven digs and three block assists.

Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 30 digs plus four aces and three assists and Eliza Payne Shipman had a team-high six aces plus six kills and 17 digs.

G.W. Long wins regional: Makenna Long delivered 128 assists, nine kills, six aces, 20 digs and three blocks, Breana Henning earned 44 kills, three aces, 31 digs and three blocks and Emma Claire Long amassed 47 kills, three aces, 20 digs and three blocks to lead G.W. Long Wednesday to three wins and the Class 2A South Super Regional title in Montgomery.