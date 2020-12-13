Prep wrestling roundup: Enterprise goes 3-3 at meet

Enterprise went 3-3 in dual matches Friday and Saturday at the Swede Umbach Duals Tournament in Auburn.
On Friday, the Wildcats opened with a win over Auburn on a tiebreaker after the teams tied at 40. They then lost to Spain Park 55-15 and defeated Bob Jones 40-27.
On Saturday in the champions pool, EHS lost to Wetumpka 48-27, defeated Pelham 60-23 and lost to Hewitt-Trussville 51-21.
Zach McFarland (120 pound weight class) led the Wildcats, going 6-0 at the tournament with five pins and a forfeit win. Cody Kirk (132) went 5-1, winning four decisions and earning one pin and Grier Hunt (113) went 4-2 with a pin, an injury default win, a 12-4 major decision and a forfeit win.
Other top EHS performers were Kaden Franke, who went 3-2 with one pin at 195 pounds and 1-0 at 182 pounds, and Evelyn Holmes-Smith, who went 3-1 with two pins at 106 pounds.
Trace Woodward (126) went 3-3 at the event with all the wins by pins. Samuel Lynon went 3-3 with two pins, wrestling at 152 and 145 pounds, and Kameron Stiffler went 1-1 in 106-pound matches.
Knights’ Robinson finishes runner-up: Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson finished as runner-up Saturday in the combined 140-147 weight class at the Ponte Vedra Girls IBT in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Robinson was one of two Northside Methodist girl wrestlers at the tournament outside of Jacksonville. Sydney Freeman competed in the combined 112-117 weight class.
Robinson went 3-1 at the tournament, winning all three of her matches with a pinfall. She opened with first-period pins over South Dale (Fla.) wrestlers Rocio Riol and Brooke Reyes before losing in the first-place match to Talia Megas of Bartram Trail (Fla.) on a first-period pin. Robinson then pinned Wewahitchka’s Kaylee Easter in the first period of the second-place match.
Freeman received a first-round bye and lost early in the third period to Ponte Vedra’s Charlotte Weller in the semifinals. She then lost in the consolation semifinals to Clay’s Zoey Johnson on a first-period pin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!