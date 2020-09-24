Pro anglers might find fish in transition next week

“It’s Guntersville, so you’re always going to see some big ones,” he said. “The guy who separates himself from the pack will be the one who manages to get several of those big bites.

“When I say I think it’ll take a 16-pound average to win, that could mean somebody catches 21 pounds the first day and then only brings in 11 the next day. One really good day could mean a lot.”

Typical grass tactics like flipping and frogging are likely to play, Canterbury said. But the trick will be finding new places to employ those tactics for each round of the four-day event.

“We’re not in a situation right now where those places are gonna replenish,” he said. “If you go into a place and really burn them on a frog, it’ll be done. There just aren’t going to be enough fish committed to one area right now to just keep going back to a spot over and over again.”

During a normal year, the Elite Series schedule would be about done. But since the COVID-19 pandemic forced B.A.S.S. to pause the schedule for three months, many events that would have been held in the spring or summer have been pushed to the fall.