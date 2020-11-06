Slocomb downs Southside-Selma to advance in Class 2A playoffs

SLOCOMB --- It wasn’t pretty for a while, but the Slocomb RedTops won’t mind too much.
The Red Tops advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 and earned a 10-win a season for the first time since 2003 after taking a 39-20 win over Southside of Selma in a Class 3A playoff game Friday night.
The RedTops (10-1) will return home next week to face Trinity in the second round. Trinity defeated Flomaton on Friday.
In the process, Slocomb set a school record for points in a season, moving the total for the year to 445, surpassing the previous mark of 330.
Quarterback Caulin Thomas rushed for a touchdown and threw for two scores and Jaylen Nobles rushed for two scores and caught both TD passes for Slocomb. The Red Tops also got a safety and two field goals from Asael Morin in the win.
Slocomb scored 25 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from a shaky 15-14 halftime lead to take Friday’s win.
Slocomb drove inside the 10 on the second half’s opening drive, but stalled inside the 10. The RedTops went to some trickery, faking a field goal, but holder Brody Campbell’s pass was intercepted at the 2.
Incredibly, it turned to good fortune for Slocomb as the ensuing snap by Southside went over the quarterback and out of the end zone for a safety, giving the RedTops a 17-14 lead with 5:57 left.
A good return by Dawson Hill from the 50 after the free kick gave Slocomb the ball at the 34. After two Thomas’ runs and a holding penalty, Nobles, Slocomb’s leading rusher, busted loose, going up the middle, breaking a tackle then racing outside to the right on a 36-yard TD run. Morin added the point after kick to make it 24-14 with 4:44 to go in the third quarter.
Nobles then came up big on the next defensive series, stepping in front of a pass, tipping it up like a volleyball before snaring it for an interception at the 34.
A screen pass of 31 yards from Thomas to Nobles moved it inside the 3, but the RedTops, as they did several times during the night, stalled out in the red zone after an 11-yard loss off a missed snap in the shotgun. Morin, though, salvaged the drive with a 24-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the quarter to make it 27-14.
After two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Southside stymied the Panthers and led to a punt, Slocomb padded the lead to 33-14 as Nobles capped a 4-play, 37-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run off the right side with 10:19 left. A bad snap prevented the extra point kick.
Slocomb extended the lead to 39-14 with 4:58 left as Thomas connected with Nobles on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick failed.
Southside scored on the ensuing series with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Marquarius Reese to Mariyon Johnson with 4:00 left. A try for two failed, leaving it 39-20.
Slocomb seized control early in the game, capitalizing on good field position and turnovers to build a 15-0 lead late in the first quarter. The RedTops scored on their first three possessions.
But the Panthers seized the momentum and closed the margin to 15-14 at halftime.
Slocomb’s defense started the RedTops early momentum, forcing a Southside fumble that Hill recovered at the Slocomb 35.
With the Panther defense keying on standout running backs Nobles and Rashawn Miller, quarterback Thomas delivered a big blow, racing up the middle untouched on a 42-yard touchdown run. A try for two was stopped and Slocomb lead 6-0 with 8:11 to go in the first quarter.
Slocomb got the ball back on the first Panther offensive series as quarterback Reese overthrew his wide receiver target and Campbell picked off the pass and returned it from the Slocomb 37 to the Southside 31.
After a 17-yard run by Miller, the Slocomb drive stalled inside the 10 and kicker Morin booted a 24-yard field goal to push the RedTops up 9-0 with 6:01 left in the opening quarter.
The Slocomb defense held Southside on downs following a fourth-down incompletion and the RedTops took over at the Panther 42.
Thomas, who had four carries for 78 yards in the opening half, faked a drop to pass and took off up the middle for 14 yards to the 28. On the next play, Thomas threw a screen pass to the left to Nobles, who caught it and shot past defenders to complete a 28-yard scoring pass. The point after kick was missed, leaving it 15-0 Slocomb with 3:51 left in the quarter.
The momentum, though, shifted to Southside, which answered with a six-play, 46-yard drive after returning a short kickoff from the 42 to the Slocomb 46. Keyed by a 38-yard pass from Reese to 6-foot-3 Johnson, the Panthers scored on a 4th-and-1 run from the 1-yard line off the right by 6-foot, 220-pound back Ke’andre Williams. Williams added a two-point conversion, cutting the gap to 15-8 with 54 seconds left in the quarter.
After two punts by both teams, Slocomb’s offense came back to life behind a 12-yard Thomas pass to Nobles and a 21-yard run by Thomas to the Southside 31. A personal foul targeting penalty moved it to the 14, but a motion penalty back the RedTops up and they failed to convert on 4th-and-6 at the 10, throwing an incomplete pass with 1:47 left.
That was enough time for the Panthers, who moved 90 yards in 11 plays to score. A 45-yard completion from Reese to Johnson sparked the drive.
With 5.8 seconds left, Southside, with four receivers to the right, had Reese roll two steps to the right then throw back to the left to an open receiver, Christopher Bonner, for a 8-yard touchdown pass on the half’s final play.
After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the TD, the Panthers had to try for two from the 18 and completed a pass, but the receiver was stopped at the 5, leaving it 15-14 Slocomb at halftime.
Slocomb finished the half with 182 yards, but had 130 yards and five first downs in its first three series and managed only 52 yards and two first downs in the next three possessions.
Southside, on the other hand, had only 36 yards and two first downs with two turnovers in its first three possessions then earned 157 yards and seven first downs with two TDs on its last four series.
