Slocomb downs Southside-Selma to advance in Class 2A playoffs

Slocomb seized control early in the game, capitalizing on good field position and turnovers to build a 15-0 lead late in the first quarter. The RedTops scored on their first three possessions.

But the Panthers seized the momentum and closed the margin to 15-14 at halftime.

Slocomb’s defense started the RedTops early momentum, forcing a Southside fumble that Hill recovered at the Slocomb 35.

With the Panther defense keying on standout running backs Nobles and Rashawn Miller, quarterback Thomas delivered a big blow, racing up the middle untouched on a 42-yard touchdown run. A try for two was stopped and Slocomb lead 6-0 with 8:11 to go in the first quarter.

Slocomb got the ball back on the first Panther offensive series as quarterback Reese overthrew his wide receiver target and Campbell picked off the pass and returned it from the Slocomb 37 to the Southside 31.

After a 17-yard run by Miller, the Slocomb drive stalled inside the 10 and kicker Morin booted a 24-yard field goal to push the RedTops up 9-0 with 6:01 left in the opening quarter.

The Slocomb defense held Southside on downs following a fourth-down incompletion and the RedTops took over at the Panther 42.