Sneads sets record with state win

The Sneads Pirates came home with their eighth consecutive state volleyball championship after beating Newberry in straight sets to take the title Sunday.
In winning that eighth straight championship, the team set a state record across all sports and classifications, and is tied for fifth in the nation as to the number of consecutive state high school titles won.
The Pirates won their semifinal on Nov. 7 in straight sets against Baker to get themselves into Sunday’s final.
The Pirates had lost to Newberry in tournament play earlier this year, in one of only seven losses for Sneads on the season.
On Sunday, though, the Pirates beat Newberry 25-21, 25-16 and 25-20 to take the final.
Nobody else in the 1A class had beaten Sneads since 2012, and head coach Heather Edge said she respected that team and knew it was capable of “taking a set” from her Pirates.
She said she made some adjustments to account for the strengths of the opponent.
“We usually solo block, but out of respect for Newberry’s strong middle hitters, we prepared ourselves to put up a double block so that was a change in our defensive approach that paid off,” Edge said.
And there was something else different about this battle with a foe that had beat them once before.
“When we played (Newberry) in Jacksonville, we were without Kiara Garrett,” Edge said. “She’s one of our top scorers. Having her injured and absent from the court definitely took a toll but we had her back for this last game.”
Edge said Garrett, a senior, had also consistently been a spiritual leader on the team she’d helped anchor throughout her high school days. She’s one seven seniors Edge will lose this year, a group she calls her “little Army.”
While she hates to see them go, she also said they’re leaving something of themselves behind. “They naturally mentored the younger players … I guess in part because the seniors ahead of them had done the same for them, and also they’re just very good young people that care about everybody around them and want to see them succeed,” Edge said. “They gave and shared a lot and so they’ll still be with us in their way next year.”
After the Sunday victory, the first thing her team members did was gather on the court in a huddle to pray, Edge said, an act that brought a hush over the Sneads fans as they watched the team lift their voices in thanks to a higher power. “It gave me goosebumps,” Edge said, “and it meant more than anything else, more than the trophy, more than the praise, to see my team together in that act of faith and thanksgiving. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”
It was not the only spiritual moment of the day that with stay with Edge.
Garrett was right in the middle of that team prayer, Edge said, and she had, before the game, led her team in a reading from her Bible. “Kiara gave us some uplifting words as we prepared for the match,” Edge remembered.
And at that same time, Edge was getting text messages from Garrett’s mother, asking the coach to take her daughter’s phone away immediately. There was some terrible news circulating on social media and she didn’t want her child to learn in that way that a beloved family member had just died in a high-profile event. So Edge took up all the players phones so that it would not be so obvious that Garrett’s was the target.
Most of the Sneads fans in the stands knew as they sat watching Garrett and her teammates play for the championship that the young woman’s developing victory – her final one as a Pirate – would be overshadowed by the news of losing a man that had been, according to Edge, a grandfather figure in her life.
Moments after the win and their immediate group prayer on court, the team members got their phones back to take photos, but social media bled through and the young player would be learn that horrible news in the way her mother had hoped might be avoided.
I hate that she had to find out that way,” Edge said. “That’s pretty emotional in itself and my heart goes out to her and the family. I think everyone in the arena except the volleyball team knew that this had taken place and people prayed for her and her for her family and gave her words of encouragement. She has deep, strong faith and I believe that it will be a key in getting her through this just as it guides her in every other thing.”
Garrett had been the one to lead the prayer on court just after the finals victory. "It was very emotional and it was more important than the trophy … witnessing that was the trophy, actually," Edge said. "The girls just all dog-piled and ran onto the floor. They were hugging each other. They didn’t immediately look at mom or dad or the trophy or pose for photos … they just came together and started praying. It was a moment that moved everyone.”
Garrett, Chloe King and Taylor Reese Howell were named FHSAA players of the match.
As for the actual trophy, it will live in the lobby at Sneads High School. They’ll have to make some room there … there are seven more like it side by side in the trophy case.
