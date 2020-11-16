Sneads sets record with state win

It was not the only spiritual moment of the day that with stay with Edge.

Garrett was right in the middle of that team prayer, Edge said, and she had, before the game, led her team in a reading from her Bible. “Kiara gave us some uplifting words as we prepared for the match,” Edge remembered.

And at that same time, Edge was getting text messages from Garrett’s mother, asking the coach to take her daughter’s phone away immediately. There was some terrible news circulating on social media and she didn’t want her child to learn in that way that a beloved family member had just died in a high-profile event. So Edge took up all the players phones so that it would not be so obvious that Garrett’s was the target.

Most of the Sneads fans in the stands knew as they sat watching Garrett and her teammates play for the championship that the young woman’s developing victory – her final one as a Pirate – would be overshadowed by the news of losing a man that had been, according to Edge, a grandfather figure in her life.

Moments after the win and their immediate group prayer on court, the team members got their phones back to take photos, but social media bled through and the young player would be learn that horrible news in the way her mother had hoped might be avoided.