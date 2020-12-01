Tide tight ends continue strong play despite Forristall's absence

Neither has drawn as much attention as Billingsley.

Billingsley made himself known to a lesser degree during Forristall’s absence last year, primarily on a 19-yard reception against Mississippi State. He’s done much more this year, catching three passes for 78 yards against Mississippi State and two more for 33 yards and a touchdown against Auburn.

His touchdown reception against Auburn demonstrated the utility Tide coaches see in Billingsley: the play was entirely designed to get him open, drawing the safety from the right side across the formation with a crossing route just to run Billingsley into that space, trusting him to get the correct leverage on his defender.

“Jahleel is extremely skilled,” wide receiver John Metchie III said. “Somebody, especially being so close to Jahleel, somebody I’m personally excited about for him to get on the scene and be able to showcase what he can do more because there’s a lot more that he can do that has not yet been seen.”

Billingsley’s last two games have given him more receptions than he had in the previous 14 games of his career, and it may be just the beginning.

“Jahleel is kind of coming into his own a little bit as a tight end,” Saban said. “He's a very good receiver. I think having some success in the last couple games has probably helped his confidence a little bit. And he's definitely somebody who we feel can make plays for us on offense, and we need to try to utilize him every way that we can.”