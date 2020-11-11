Trio of Dothan Wolves baseball players ink college scholarships

A trio of Dothan High Wolves’ baseball players put pen to paper Wednesday in signing scholarships to play on the next level.
Chase Allsup inked with Auburn, Dawson Hamilton with Troy and Jace Dyer with Southern Union during a ceremony in the high school gymnasium.
All three players gave thanks to God, their parents and coaches for helping them to achieve their goals.
For Allsup, a standout pitcher who had committed to Auburn during the summer before his sophomore season, signing with the Tigers was a no-brainer.
“Both of my parents went to Auburn and I’ve been going up there since I was 3 years old,” Allsup said. “When I actually went up there for a camp, it just felt like home. And then when they offered me, I just felt like I couldn’t turn that down.”
Allsup is excited about not only playing for head coach Butch Thompson, but also having the chance to work with new pitching coach Tim Hudson, the former Auburn and Major League Baseball All-Star.
“I’m really excited about Tim Hudson being the pitching coach just from growing up watching him pitching and seeing all of his success,” Allsup said. “Being able to work with him the next four years and having Coach Thompson as the head coach is something you just can’t turn down.
“He’s (Thompson) a great guy and real strong in his faith. That’s one of the things I look forward to is being up there with him. Everything feels like it’s supposed to be and how it was planned out to be, so I’m excited.”
Hamilton, also a standout pitcher, committed to Troy last month.
“It just feels like home, honestly,” Hamilton said. “Great baseball team, great academics – it’s just a good fit for me.
“It’s definitely a surreal moment. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
Hamilton is also looking forward to the spring season ahead for the Wolves.
“As a player continue to develop and get better,” Hamilton said of his goals. “But overall as a team, just win.”
Dyer, a first baseman, was thankful for being able to sign during a year in which COVID-19 made being seen by college coaches a challenge. Dyer played for the North Florida Black Sox club team based in Lynn Haven, Fla., this past summer, which helped in the recruiting process.
“When I went on the visit, it was one of the nicest junior colleges in the state of Alabama,” Dyer said of the school located in Wadley. “That was a big part, and coach (Aaron) Everett and the coaches – I know they’re all good coaches. I just think it’s a good fit for me.
“Last season getting cut short, I didn’t have a chance to get looked at much. But I played ball over the summer, which really helped a lot.”
Having a chance to sign on the same day with two of his close friends made it even more special.
“I’ve played with them pretty much all of my life and just to see them grow and be successful is nice,” Dyer said.
Dothan coach Alex Sanford said the signees help display the potential of the Dothan High baseball program since the consolidation last year of Dothan and Northview.
“It’s huge for our program,” Sanford said. “Baseball has been strong down here for years, but now when you consolidate, you get the ability to showcase what the city of Dothan can really be when you’re on a larger scale.”
Sanford, who formerly led the Northview program, has coached Hamilton and Dyer for the past six years. Last year was his first with Allsup, who previously played at the old Dothan High.
“He was an early find when he committed,” Sanford said of Allsup. “He hasn’t let up a bit. He’s always trying to find the extra mile per hour, the extra gear. He’s spent a lot of time focusing on that.
“You’ve seen the huge velocity jump. He was a physically-mature kid (as a freshman) who was already throwing 87-88 and they picked him up early from that and he hasn’t looked back.
“He’s with me every day in the weight room trying to figure out how to get that extra edge on people. He hasn’t been complacent.”
Sanford is proud of the progression of Dyer and Hamilton.
“Jace has come a long ways from just plain hard work,” Sanford said. “He wasn’t a big recruiting travel ball circuit guy, but he’s put in the time and started taking it serious after his 10th grade year and blossomed into I think a big-time college hitter. He’s had a great summer and that’s what’s gotten him the opportunity to go to Southern Union.”
Sanford said Troy had been interested in Hamilton for several years.
“Our goal for him was to gain weight and add strength,” Sanford said. “That’s been hard for him, but he’s really taken that as a job and with that weight and strength increase, I think he topped out at 90 (mph) this summer.”
