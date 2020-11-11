Trio of Dothan Wolves baseball players ink college scholarships

“Last season getting cut short, I didn’t have a chance to get looked at much. But I played ball over the summer, which really helped a lot.”

Having a chance to sign on the same day with two of his close friends made it even more special.

“I’ve played with them pretty much all of my life and just to see them grow and be successful is nice,” Dyer said.

Dothan coach Alex Sanford said the signees help display the potential of the Dothan High baseball program since the consolidation last year of Dothan and Northview.

“It’s huge for our program,” Sanford said. “Baseball has been strong down here for years, but now when you consolidate, you get the ability to showcase what the city of Dothan can really be when you’re on a larger scale.”

Sanford, who formerly led the Northview program, has coached Hamilton and Dyer for the past six years. Last year was his first with Allsup, who previously played at the old Dothan High.

“He was an early find when he committed,” Sanford said of Allsup. “He hasn’t let up a bit. He’s always trying to find the extra mile per hour, the extra gear. He’s spent a lot of time focusing on that.