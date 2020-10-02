Troy-Texas State game on Oct. 10 moved to 2:30 p.m.

TROY – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference announced Friday that Troy's home opener against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 10, has been moved to a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN3.

This marks the second time the game has moved due to television – the contest was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, on ESPNU but was moved to the current Saturday slot to accommodate ESPN's broadcast schedule. The game was scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday before the latest change.