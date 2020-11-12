Troy Trojans' offensive lineman Jake Andrews ready for challenge of Coastal Carolina

Right guard Jake Andrews gave a simple answer concerning what’s been a puzzling Troy offense in recent weeks, especially from a running game that has struggled.
“I think as an offensive line, you can put a lot of that on us because obviously we have a stellar running back room,” Andrews said. “Every single one of those guys are competitors and great ball carriers as well.
“We’ve executed at times. Like games like Middle Tennessee we had a great game there rushing, and passing, actually. I think it goes back down to the offensive line putting trust in the coaches, putting trust in coach (Chip) Lindsey and coach (Ryan) Pugh as play-callers. We need to get two-dimensional for sure.”
Troy (4-2, 2-2 Sun Belt) certainly needs production from its rushing and passing attack this Saturday to have a legitimate chance when No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0) comes to town for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game, originally scheduled to be televised on ESPNU, has been switched to ESPN2.
“We’re obviously excited to be back home playing in The Vet this week against a ranked opponent,” Andrews said. “I think it will be a good challenge, especially for the offense. We’re ready for the challenge for sure.”
The Trojans are coming off a 20-13 loss at Georgia Southern where the Trojans gained just 34 net yards on the ground and 201 through the air. The lone touchdown came on a 44-yard interception return by Dell Pettus. It marked the third straight game the Trojans have recorded a defensive touchdown.
“They kept us in the game last week,” Andrews said. “The defense has been playing lights out all year.
I hope they can keep it up and I hope we can get back on track this week like we were towards the beginning of the season.”
Lindsey, the head coach who also calls the plays on offense, knows that unit must get better if success is to follow.
“Offensively, I think we played probably about bad as we could have,” Lindsey said of the Georgia Southern loss. “We never got into a rhythm and put ourselves in poor positions on first down which made for a lot of long second and third downs.
“Overall, it was a missed opportunity for us on the road. We need to coach better and play better. It’s my responsibility for us to play better offensively. I was really disappointed in how we executed what we were doing.
“We need to figure out how to get better on the offensive side of the ball. It’s something that we’re working hard to correct. We did that starting on Sunday night, so hopefully we’ll get a chance to redeem ourselves this week.”
Early in the week, it was still unknown whether quarterback Gunnar Watson would be ready to play. He’s been out the last two games with an upper body injury and Jacob Free has started in his place.
Andrews said the offense has plenty of confidence in whoever is behind center.
“We rally around whoever is back there,” Andrews said. “It doesn’t really make a difference to us. We just want to win football games. That’s really all there is to it up front. It’s a thankless job.”
Andrews knows it won’t be easy to move the ball against the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has limited opponents to an average of 16 points per game.
“Ah man, they’re great pass rushers,” Andrews said. “They’re really impressive inside the box, but at the same time we love those challenges, we love to get after them.”
