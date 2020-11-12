Troy Trojans' offensive lineman Jake Andrews ready for challenge of No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina

“They kept us in the game last week,” Andrews said. “The defense has been playing lights out all year.

I hope they can keep it up and I hope we can get back on track this week like we were towards the beginning of the season.”

Lindsey, the head coach who also calls the plays on offense, knows that unit must get better if success is to follow.

“Offensively, I think we played probably about bad as we could have,” Lindsey said of the Georgia Southern loss. “We never got into a rhythm and put ourselves in poor positions on first down which made for a lot of long second and third downs.

“Overall, it was a missed opportunity for us on the road. We need to coach better and play better. It’s my responsibility for us to play better offensively. I was really disappointed in how we executed what we were doing.

“We need to figure out how to get better on the offensive side of the ball. It’s something that we’re working hard to correct. We did that starting on Sunday night, so hopefully we’ll get a chance to redeem ourselves this week.”