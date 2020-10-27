Volleyball roundup: Defending champ G.W. Long advances to Class 2A title match

The Rebels then downed No. 7 Altamont in four tough sets, 25-20, 19-25, 28-26, 25-23, in the semifinals.

Now, they face No. 2 Addison, which is no stranger to state finals. The Bulldogs advanced to their 13th straight championship match, including its seventh in Class 2A to go with six times in Class 1A. Addison last didn’t make the finals in 2007, losing to Bayside Academy in the second round. They are 8-4 in the 12 previous finals, including last year’s loss to G.W. Long.

It will also mark the third straight year the two will play in the state tournament. Addison defeated Long in the state semifinals in 2018 on way to its sixth straight title.

Overall in the two matches on the day, Makenna Long delivered 114 assists, 42 digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks, Breana Henning had 48 kills, 28 digs, 10 assists, two aces and two blocks and Emma Claire Long earned 42 kills, 20 digs, seven blocks and six assists.

Also for Long, Allie Whitehead had 12 kills, 32 digs, six blocks and two aces, Morgan Ferguson had four kills, four aces, six blocks and six digs, Kyndal Wallace had seven aces and 16 digs and Maleah Long had three kills and three blocks.

Emmaline Hughes, playing in her first match of the season after a shoulder injury, delivered 32 digs.