Volleyball roundup: Defending champ G.W. Long advances to Class 2A title match

The G.W. Long volleyball team is back in the state finals. So too is a familiar opponent.
The Rebels won two matches on Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex to reach the AHSAA Class 2A State Tournament finals for the second straight season. The defending 2A state champs face Addison on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s finals. The opening serve is noon at the adjacent Bill Harris Arena.
The Providence Christian Eagles, without head coach Bill Oldfield, lost in the Class 5A state semifinals against 18-time defending state champion Bayside Academy. Oldfield did not make the trip to Birmingham after a positive COVID test on Monday. He watched the Eagles at home through an internet live stream feed from NFHS website.
Providence Christian beat Fairview in its first match to advance to the semifinal match-up against Bayside, a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state championship match.
Meanwhile, Wiregrass teams Ariton and Kinston lost their opening-round matches Tuesday.
A fifth Wiregrass team, Houston Academy, opens Class 3A play Wednesday against Fyffe.
G.W. Long fends off ranked foes: No. 1 ranked G.W. Long had a tough road to the finals, beating a pair of ranked teams, including surviving a five-set marathon against No. 3 Hatton 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 in the opener.
The Rebels then downed No. 7 Altamont in four tough sets, 25-20, 19-25, 28-26, 25-23, in the semifinals.
Now, they face No. 2 Addison, which is no stranger to state finals. The Bulldogs advanced to their 13th straight championship match, including its seventh in Class 2A to go with six times in Class 1A. Addison last didn’t make the finals in 2007, losing to Bayside Academy in the second round. They are 8-4 in the 12 previous finals, including last year’s loss to G.W. Long.
It will also mark the third straight year the two will play in the state tournament. Addison defeated Long in the state semifinals in 2018 on way to its sixth straight title.
Overall in the two matches on the day, Makenna Long delivered 114 assists, 42 digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks, Breana Henning had 48 kills, 28 digs, 10 assists, two aces and two blocks and Emma Claire Long earned 42 kills, 20 digs, seven blocks and six assists.
Also for Long, Allie Whitehead had 12 kills, 32 digs, six blocks and two aces, Morgan Ferguson had four kills, four aces, six blocks and six digs, Kyndal Wallace had seven aces and 16 digs and Maleah Long had three kills and three blocks.
Emmaline Hughes, playing in her first match of the season after a shoulder injury, delivered 32 digs.
G.W. Long’s path the finals was sparked by a pivotal third-set comeback. After the teams split the first two sets, the Knights seized a 24-22 lead, needing only one more point to grab a 2-1 set lead, but the Rebels scored three straight points to fend off the set point and went up 25-24.
Long had two chances to close it out, but a serve out of bounds and an inability to dig up an Altamont kill kept the Knights in the set.
The Rebels, though, scored two straight to take the set 28-26.
The teams played on most even terms early in the fourth set when the Rebels created a 13-8 cushion behind four straight points. A Henning kill and an Emma Claire Long ace fueled the spurt.
Long extended the margin to 19-12 behind Whitehead, who had three kills, including a couple of tap-down shots with the volleyball on top of the net.
Altamont, behind its strong blocking, closed the gap to 23-21.
The Rebels moved to match point at 24-21 behind an Emma Claire Long kill off an assist from Makenna Long, but Altamont scored two straight to remain alive.
The two Longs, though, hooked up on another kill to end it, sending the Rebels to the state finals.
Earlier, G.W. Long defeated Hatton in a five-set thriller 21-25, 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 to reach the semifinals. Emma Claire Long’s kill off a block attempt by Hatton finished out the victory on the last point.
Providence Christian splits: After dropping the first set, Providence Christian defeated Fairview 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 to advance to the semifinals against Bayside Academy. It was the fourth straight year the Eagles beat the Aggies in the opening round of the state tournament.
However, the run stopped there as the Eagles lost to Bayside 25-23, 25-16, 25-11.
In the win over Fairview, Adleigh Mayes and Anna Riley paced PCS. Mayes earned 56 assists, four digs and three kills and Riley delivered 28 kills and 22 digs. Vivian Crump earned 10 kills and 11 digs, while Lucy Griffin and Megan Stewart both had nine kills with Griffin also picking up six digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan earned 17 digs and Eliza Payne Shipman had 19 digs, four digs and had Providence Christian’s only ace of the match.
Ariton falls to Spring Garden: Ariton lost in the opening round of the Class 2A State Tournament, falling to No. 4 Spring Garden 25-10, 25-22, 25-20.
Ariton finished with a 22-10 record. The Purple Cats earned their fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
Sarah Snyder led Ariton with seven kills, four digs and two aces, setter Caroline Hughes added 20 assists and Kaydee Phillips had five kills, two blocks and two digs.
Kinston ousted: Kinston’s first trip to the state tournament in four years ended with a first-round loss to No. 2 ranked Lindsay Lane in three close sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.
No stats on Kinston players were available.
Kinston finished the season 14-7.
AISA Tournament
Lakeside eliminated: Lakeside School was swept in three sets by Edgewood Academy in the opening round of the AISA Class AA State Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
The score of the match was unavailable.
Edgewood also won in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
