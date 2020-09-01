Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian wins battle of state powers

In a battle of state finalists from last year, Class 5A No. 4 ranked Providence Christian earned a 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 win over Class 2A No. 7 G.W. Long in a high school volleyball action in Skipperville.
The match featured last year’s 2A state champion G.W. Long and last year’s 4A runner-up in Providence.
The winning Eagles (6-3) were led by Adleigh Mayes with 34 assists, four aces, two kills, 11 digs and two block assists and by Anna Riley with 15 kills, two aces, four digs and three block assists. Lucy Griffin and Meagan Stewart both had eight kills with Griffin adding two aces, three digs and three block assists and Stewart also earning seven digs and two block shots. Lydia Camille Owens had four kills and four block assists, Vivian Crump eight kills and eight digs and Anna Grace O’Bryan six aces, 12 digs and two assists.
The Rebels, who lost for the first time after eight wins, was led by Breanna Henning with 18 kills, 10 digs and four assists, Makenna Long with 40 assists, three aces, two kills and eight digs and Emma Claire Long with eight aces and 14 digs. Allie Whitehead added 11 kills and two blocks and Morgan Ferguson had two kills, three blocks and six digs.
HA downs Enterprise: Houston Academy defeated Enterprise 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
Maddie Havas had 11 kills, six aces and eight digs, Bailey Dykes five kills and seven digs and Carryne Chancey three aces, two kills and five digs for HA (5-9). Caley Caldwell had six aces, 10 digs and two assists and Abby Caldwell had 19 assists and four digs. Lizzy Kate Skinner added three aces and two digs.
Enterprise (6-8) was led by Sammie Neuwien with five aces and five digs and Hannah Chang with four kills and two blocks. Jaden Williams had four blocks and Heather Holtz two. Kayden Taylor had two aces, while Lily Rhoades had 15 digs and Yasmeen Stallworth six digs.
Dothan rolls over Jeff Davis: Dothan captured a Class 7A, Area 3 victory in dominating fashion over Jeff Davis, 25-4, 25-5, 25-13.
The Wolves (8-3, 1-0) were led Natalie Turner with eight aces and three kills and Nicole Turner with six assists and three aces. Mattie Dodson had five aces and Collier Peaden two kills and two blocks. Landrie Wiggins added two aces.
Northside Methodist sweeps Houston County: Northside Methodist swept Houston County 25-12, 25-13, 25-11.
The Knights (2-3) had solid contributions from several players. Elizabeth Helms had 13 kills, Kayden Williams seven kills and five aces and Mary Dennis six kills and four aces. Ellie Williams earned 15 assists, six kills and two aces and Anna Lee Hathcock delivered 12 assists and four aces.
Ashford downs Rehobeth: Ashford earned a 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20 win over Rehobeth to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Savannah Money had three aces, two kills, five blocks and 10 assists and Katelynn Money had three aces, four kills and five digs. Lexie Glover had 17 kills, two aces and 11 digs, Emma Helms four aces, four kills, 12 assists and seven digs, Molly Carson Ingram five aces and Olivia Vaughn eight digs. Maddy Decker had three kills and 14 digs.
For Rehobeth, Jenna Hixson had eight kills, five blocks and two assists, Helen Williamson two aces, five kills and three digs and Claire Watson had 13 assists, two blocks and two digs. Jaci Parker had four kills and two blocks, Grayci Webb three aces and two kills and Peyton Hartigan three kills and seven assists. Caitlyn Jackson had 17 digs and Addison Benton and McKenna Linder both had four digs.
Geneva beats Geneva County: Geneva defeated Geneva County 25-22, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23.
Madison Johnson had six aces, 17 assists and three kills, Emma Griffin had seven aces, 13 kills and five blocks to lead Geneva (3-1). Camryn Sanders had six aces and four kills, Shelby Hammock three aces and five kills and RayAnna Ausley six assists and two kills. Melody Watson earned seven kills and two blocks and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had four kills.
Slocomb wins two: Slocomb earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 win over Abbeville and took a Class 3A, Area 3 win over Daleville, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
In the win over Abbeville, Slocomb (4-1, 1-0) was led by Chesnee Aplin with 10 aces and five kills, Cieara Baker with seven aces and four kills and Breanna Jones with three aces and two kills. Shelba Hagler earned six aces.
In the win over Daleville, Aplin earned 14 aces and two kills and Baker earned six aces and six kills. Hagler delivered seven aces and Lainee Thomas and Madison Baloch both had three aces.
Slocomb also won a JV contest over Abbeville 26-24, 25-15. No details were available.
Ariton sweeps New Brockton: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Caroline Hughes had 34 assists, Sarah Snyder 11 kills and Kaydee Phillips six kills. Zhee Oliver had five kills and two blocks and Blair Hughes had five kills. Savanna Johnston had five aces.
Ariton also won the junior high match 25-16, 25-16 and the JV match 25-13, 25-12, 25-15.
Goshen downs Pike County: Goshen won a Class 3A, Area 4 match over Pike County, 25-5, 25-21, 25-15 to even its record at 1-1.
Ella Baker had five aces and Kayleigh Burden five kills for Goshen.
Pike Liberal Arts sweeps Autauga: Pike Liberal Arts swept Autauga Academy 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.
Ally Rushing had five aces, two kills and 10 assists and Mikalah Griffin had 11 kills and two aces. Grace Rushing added nine kills for Pike Lib (3-1).
Junior Varsity/Junior High
Enterprise beats HA: Enterprise took a 25-16, 25-9 win over Houston Academy..
Taylor Danford led Enterprise with three kills and five digs. Aziya Purcell had three aces, two blocks and seven digs. Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams both had three aces, Shakayla Flowers had two kills, Rosalia Venezia two blocks and Emma Warren four digs.
Wicksburg downs Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-6, 25-18 with Regan Bull’s 10 aces leading the way.
Ella Grace Kelley added six assists and one ace, Abbie Ellenburg and Emily Espinoza had one ace and one kill each and Bella Hicks had two aces and one kill for Wicksburg. Emily Fells had two kills, Bella Sellers one kill and Sara Shoupe one dig.
Rehobeth defeats Ashford: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 28-26, 25-19.
Laney Strange had five aces, one kills and six assists, Jaslyn Andrews had three aces and four digs, Emma Donald had two kills and Lydia Strange had two aces and three kills.
For Ashford, Ella Helms had three aces and six assists, Amiyah Lewis two aces, two kills and two digs and Camden McArdle two aces and two digs. Makalyn Gainey also had two digs.
Rehobeth also won the middle school contest, 26-28, 25-21, 16-14. For Ashford, Alissa Martin had six aces, two kills and four digs, Kadence Carroll two aces and two kills and Carsyn McArdle two aces and two digs.
G.W. Long downs Providence Christian: Providence Christian fell to G.W. Long 25-22, 25-14.
For PCS, Mary Beth Arnold had one kill and one ace, Haisten Grace Price had one ace, Elizabeth Ann Ingram one kill and Riley Spence one assist.
