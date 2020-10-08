Volleyball roundup: Providence defeats G.W. Long in battle of highly-ranked teams

In a battle of top two teams in the state, Class 5A No. 2 Providence Christian spoiled G.W. Long’s debut as the Class 2A top-ranked team on Thursday, taking a 30-28, 25-12, 25-18 win over the Rebels at the PCS gym.
Providence, which improved to 25-8, was led by Adleigh Mayes with five aces, 28 assists, three kills and 12 digs and by Anna Riley with 21 kills, 13 digs and two assists. Lucy Griffin earned seven kills, four aces and two block assists, while Vivian Crump had 13 digs and two kills. Eliza Payne Shipman had nine digs, Maggie McCollough five digs and both Reagan Stevens and Madison Stevens had two digs each with Reagan Stevens also earning two kills.
For the Rebels, Breana Henning had 15 kills and one block, Emma Claire Long had 10 kills and four blocks, Ally Whitehead had five kills and four blocks and Makenna Long had 32 assists.
G.W. Long, which moved to No. 1 Thursday morning, fell to 25-4.
NMA beat Ashford: The Knights won 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14 to close out its initial season at 11-9 in the AHSAA ranks. The team is not eligible to compete in playoffs this year.
Ellie Williams 17 assists, five kills three aces and three blocks. Anna Lee Hathcock had 19 assists and two aces. Elizabeth Helms had 20 kills, four blocks and an ace. Kailyn McMahen two aces and four kills, Mary Dennis two aces, two blocks and five kills, Kayden Williams nine kills, eight blocks and three aces, Vanessa Davis nine kills and three blocks and Cameron Garland had 15 digs.
Enterprise defeats HA: The Wildcats took a 20-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 win.
For Enterprise, Maggie Haynes had four aces and nine digs, Lily Rhoades had three aces and 18 digs, Taylor Danford had 10 kills, Kamira Cooper had five kills, Hannah Chang had four kills and six blocks, Jaden Williams had eight blocks and Sammie Neuwien had 20 assists and eight digs.
For Houston Academy, Lizzy Kate Skinner had 13 kills and three aces and Mattie Havas had seven kills, two aces and 13 digs, while Abby Caldwell had 23 assists and 11 digs. Carryne Chancy had three aces, two kills and nine digs. Bailey Dykes and Caley Caldwell both had seven digs. Rachel Watson had two kills.
Geneva sweeps New Brockton: Geneva ended the regular season with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 win.
Madison Johnson had five aces, eight kills, 17 assists and 13 digs and Emma Griffin had eight kills, four aces and 10 digs for the Panthers. Camryn Sanders had three kills, two aces and six digs and Shelby Hammock had three kills and 13 digs. RayAnna Ausley had five kills and three assists and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 10 assists and three digs. Melody Watson earned five kills and three digs and Abbie Sullivan had seven digs.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Goshen 25-14, 25-15, 25-18.
Enley Carnley had seven kills for the Bobcats, while Evie Younce had seven aces and 14 digs, Reese Cauley had two blocks and Taylor Carnley had 14 assists.
For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had six kills, one assist and one ace, Ella Baker had five kills, six assists and one ace, Kayla Burden had four blocks, Morgan Wilkes had six assists and one kill and Ella Tatum had four kill and two aces.
Wicksburg beats Rehobeth: The Panthers won 25-13, 27-25, 25-17.
For Wicksburg, Sue Ellen King had four kills, Bowen Williams had four kills and four blocks, Amelia Duren had five aces and eight assists, Madison Harrell had six aces, nine kills and five digs and Ashton White had six assists.
For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson had six kills, three blocks and five digs, Jaci Parker had five kills and five blocks, Claire Watson had four aces, eight assists and three digs, Peyton Hartigan had two kills, seven assists and two blocks, Caitlyn Jackson had 11 digs, Adriana Delgado had three kills, Grayci Webb had two kills and three blocks, McKenna Linder had one kill and three digs and Addison Benton had three digs.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise downs HA: Enterprise won 25-14, 25-11.
For Enterprise, Emma Warren had two aces, Rosalia Venezia and Aziya Purcell each had three kills, Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams each had three assists and Sky Stracener had eight digs.
For Houston Academy, Noor Yunis had three kills and two digs and Ansleigh Smith had three assists for HA.
