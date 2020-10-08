Volleyball roundup: Providence defeats G.W. Long in battle of highly-ranked teams

In a battle of top two teams in the state, Class 5A No. 2 Providence Christian spoiled G.W. Long’s debut as the Class 2A top-ranked team on Thursday, taking a 30-28, 25-12, 25-18 win over the Rebels at the PCS gym.

Providence, which improved to 25-8, was led by Adleigh Mayes with five aces, 28 assists, three kills and 12 digs and by Anna Riley with 21 kills, 13 digs and two assists. Lucy Griffin earned seven kills, four aces and two block assists, while Vivian Crump had 13 digs and two kills. Eliza Payne Shipman had nine digs, Maggie McCollough five digs and both Reagan Stevens and Madison Stevens had two digs each with Reagan Stevens also earning two kills.

For the Rebels, Breana Henning had 15 kills and one block, Emma Claire Long had 10 kills and four blocks, Ally Whitehead had five kills and four blocks and Makenna Long had 32 assists.

G.W. Long, which moved to No. 1 Thursday morning, fell to 25-4.

NMA beat Ashford: The Knights won 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-14 to close out its initial season at 11-9 in the AHSAA ranks. The team is not eligible to compete in playoffs this year.