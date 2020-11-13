What a season 2020 was

In mid-August, who’d a thought Enterprise High School’s football team, despite having two cancellations, would play a full 10-game regular season?
Who’d a thought there’d be playoffs?
Despite cancellations/forfeits, teams throughout Alabama continue marching toward one of seven public school state championships.
In 7A, two teams that beat Enterprise square off when Central/Phenix City’s Red Devils (7-4) travel to face Theodore’s Bobcats (10-1) tonight.
Auburn High (9-1), one of seven teams EHS defeated, hosts Daphne (9-1).
Enterprise (7-4) played six road games this season, traveling approximately 1,386 miles in the process.
As measured by Wildcat Sports Network broadcasters, those expeditions included passing three Love’s Truck Stops, seven Dollar Generals and a Buc-ee’s twice each during trips to Mobile County, and a total of 29 Dollar Generals all season.
This season’s 11th EHS game, a 40-28 loss to Theodore in last week’s opening playoff round, was the 45th time Enterprise teams have surrendered 40 or more points in a game since 1913.
The Cats appear to be 0-45 in those games.
Last Friday was 2020’s most unusual trip.
Broadcasters Fox Fleming, Rex Bynum, Rick Howard and your scribe joined former Wildcat Jimmy Carroll (EHS ’62) for a mid-afternoon meal at a Bayou Le Batre eatery with nary a sign luring tourists.
Sneaky.
Theodore High officials employed a private security outfit that manned metal detection devices outside the stadium’s lone gate.
Three walk-through detectors required enterees to dump our pockets, amble through a device, then reload.
Next, we perambulated four steps where one of three more security personnel, these wielding wands, made sure we hadn’t armed ourselves before their eyes on the dimly lit walkway.
Or maybe security officers were checking for smugglers carrying contraband eats/drinks into the arena.
After arriving at the designated broadcast open-air booth, as always, in front of the C.A. Douglas Field pressbox, one Theodore fan explained Mobile’s school board banned sales of anything but bottled water in the lone concession stand located beyond the west end zone, just this side of the Alabama/Mississippi line.
That’s the same leadership group that barred Mobile public school teams from traveling outside the county for athletic events this season; thus explaining why Enterprise traveled to play Davidson at Baker High School’s Hornet Field, a dark enclave where EHS scratched out a 52-13 win.
Hmmm.
Can’t help wondering why that board currently allows teams under its thumb to travel outside Mobile County for playoff games; there are more COVID-19 cases now than on any regular-season Friday.
Also, it’s hard to determine who controlled last Friday’s game that produced something akin to 18 penalties against the Cats, including three chop blocks, two/three unexplained violations and some off-setting calls.
Theodore coaches barely even squawked when the Bobcats were called for one chop-block violation … on defense.
Friday’s game officials took longer rendering decisions than Empire of Japan representatives needed to sign unconditional surrender documents ending World War II on the U.S.S. Missouri deck Sept. 2, 1945.
One of few positive aspects of last week’s game was the presence of members of the EHS Big Blue Marching Band, a powerful outfit whose playing of “The Fight Song” was uplifting to Wildcat faithful.
Unfortunately, Theodore’s band plays the same arrangement of “Washington and Lee” and they played it more times than we did …
