What a season 2020 was

Broadcasters Fox Fleming, Rex Bynum, Rick Howard and your scribe joined former Wildcat Jimmy Carroll (EHS ’62) for a mid-afternoon meal at a Bayou Le Batre eatery with nary a sign luring tourists.

Sneaky.

Theodore High officials employed a private security outfit that manned metal detection devices outside the stadium’s lone gate.

Three walk-through detectors required enterees to dump our pockets, amble through a device, then reload.

Next, we perambulated four steps where one of three more security personnel, these wielding wands, made sure we hadn’t armed ourselves before their eyes on the dimly lit walkway.

Or maybe security officers were checking for smugglers carrying contraband eats/drinks into the arena.

After arriving at the designated broadcast open-air booth, as always, in front of the C.A. Douglas Field pressbox, one Theodore fan explained Mobile’s school board banned sales of anything but bottled water in the lone concession stand located beyond the west end zone, just this side of the Alabama/Mississippi line.