Both the Wiregrass 17U and 15U teams won their respective bracket at the Opp Tournament, which concluded Tuesday.
The teams were playing in the championship, but the game was rained out in the third inning with a 2-2 tie.
The 17U team went 3-0 in its bracket, beating the Beach Sox 12-2, the Columbus 45s 15-6 and Sopro Baseball 14-0.
The 15U team lost to the Opp Goats in its opener 7-1, but bounced back to beat Andalusia 12-11, the Beach Sox 11-7 and earn a rematch win over the Opp Goats 12-2.
The 15U and 17U teams face each other Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Northcutt Field. The 15U team plays Andalusia at Pitman Field on Friday at 4 p.m. and the 17U team plays at Pitman on Saturday at 2 p.m.
