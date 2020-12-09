Wiregrass Kings varsity teams sweep Ezekiel Christian

Nolan Perry had 22 points, Will Holland 16 and Christian Miller 13 points, while Aden Spann had a team-high six rebounds to lead the Wiregrass Kings (10-1, 1-0) to a 92-59 win over Ezekiel Christian on Tuesday night.

Wiregrass Kings varsity girls 48, Ezekiel Christian 32: Tayler Clouse had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Grace Treadaway 13 points, six assists and five steals and Lydia Owens had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wiregrass Kings (4-7, 1-1).

Wiregrass Kings JV girls 24, Ezekiel Christian 20: Grace Treadaway had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Claudia Perry eight points and seven rebounds for the Kings (4-2, 1-1 in conference).

Wiregrass Kings JV boys 65, Ezekiel Christian 32: Christian Miller had 22 points and Aden Spann had 17 points to lead the Kings (5-0, 2-0). Luke Strickland had a team-high six rebounds and Will Holland had team highs of seven assists and three steals.

Ezekiel Christian junior high boys 40, Wiregrass Kings 36: Jake Thompson and Luke Strickland both had 14 points to lead the Wiregrass Kings.