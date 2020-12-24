Game check by phone returns Dec. 28

To give hunters more options for the mandatory reporting of deer and turkey harvests, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reactivating its toll free Game Check phone number, 1-800-888-7690. Hunters can report their harvests through the Game Check help line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.

The Game Check help line reporting process is simple and takes just a few minutes to complete.

When calling to report their harvest, hunters will first hear a recorded message prompting them to have their information ready before speaking to an operator who will input the data for them. Callers must have their Conservation ID or ADCNR hunting license number to begin the reporting process.

Once on the phone with an operator, callers will be asked for the date and county of harvest, type of land (public or private) and the antler point count when reporting a deer.

To report a turkey harvest, callers will be asked for the date and county of harvest, type of land (public or private), the turkey’s age (jake or adult) and its beard and spur lengths.