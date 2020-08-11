Cost of littering on the rise in Alabama

Litter continues to be an issue along Alabama roadways, and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has launched an anti-litter campaign that highlights the recent increase in litter fines and penalties.

The Alabama Department of Transportation spent almost $7 million last year to clean up litter along the roadways. To deter littering, the Alabama Legislature increased littering fines in 2019.

For those caught dropping trash on Alabama, the fines have doubled. The minimum fine is now $500, up from $250 for a first conviction. The second conviction is $1,000 and up to 100 hours community service.

“Trash Costs Cash,” is the title of a public service announcement produced by ALDOT that is running on television and radio stations statewide and on social media sites like Facebook and YouTube. The PSA highlights the high cost of littering fines, challenging people to think about those costs before throwing out their fast-food wrapper.

Roadside litter includes, but is not limited to:

Fast food trash

Beverage containers, such as tin cans or plastic bottles,

Cigarette butts

Tires

“Litter can harm our environment and have a negative impact on road safety and the natural beauty of our state,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “If we each play our part in keeping our state clean, we won’t be impacted by the rising litter fines. More ALDOT funding can be spent on improving the roads we drive instead of litter pickup.”