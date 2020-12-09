Enterprise State, UTC sign mechatronics transfer agreement

"The BAS mechatronics program at UTC is designed to provide the knowledge and skill set demanded by the transition of manufacturing to Industry 4.0.,” Nasab said. “We hope to serve as a unique conduit for community college students to advance in the exciting field of automation, robotics and mechatronics."

Vice President/Dean of Instruction Danny Long said the agreement with UTC was exceptional and the college is excited about the opportunities students would have available to them.

“It’s rare to have all courses for an entire program, especially a career technical program, transfer to a four-year institution,” Long said. “We have a great mechatronics program here at ESCC that combines several areas of industry into one degree plan. It’s all led by Aubri Hanson. She’s a fantastic instructor who understands the needs of the workforce and industry today.

“Through our associate program, our mechatronics students already have access to great jobs when they complete their degree at ESCC. We’re excited about this agreement with UTC because our students can continue their training and have more opportunities available to them in the workforce. We are proud to be able to offer this amazing and unique opportunity to our students, and we are looking forward to seeing how our new partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga grows in the future.”