The Baptist College of Florida holds special commencement ceremony

Offering the invocation was extra special for Elligson this time because his wife, Cheryl, was one of the graduates. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis then led the congregation in the timeless hymn, “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling”.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed family members and graduates making good on a promise to give this group of students the graduation ceremony they deserved.

Kinchen recognized the newest BCF faculty member, Professor of New Testament and Greek Steven Winiarski, having him sign the traditional “Articles of Faith” as every faculty member signed before him.

The audience's attention was then turned towards Adjunct Professor of Music Lisa Foltz as she sang the anthem, “Lord, Here Am I”.

Kinchen proceeded to address the graduates and those in attendance referencing Deuteronomy Chapter 8. He instructed graduates to forget forgiven sin, failure, and undue pride and success; and remember how God gave the children of Israel manna, protection, and provision. He challenged graduates,

“When you go into the land, become the link between someone who is lost and the gospel. Once you were lost without hope and now you’re members of heaven. You are that link between all that God has done and some lost soul.”