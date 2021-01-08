Alabama unemployment lowest since March

Alabamians who receive unemployment compensation benefits in any program will be required to submit evidence of a work search to ADOL. This includes those receiving benefits under the following programs: regular UC, PEUC, PUA, or the Alabama 5-week Training Extension program. This applies to all recipients regardless of the reason for unemployment.

Recipients will be required to report at least one work search attempt per week. These attempts can be reported online through the continued claims portal or via telephone when filing weekly certifications.

Employer name, address, date of contact, method of contact and result of contact will be required information; online job applications will be counted as a valid work search contact.

Applicants must be able and available to work and actively seeking full time work each week that benefits are claimed. ADOL encourages filers to keep a list of weekly job contacts in the event they are selected for an eligibility review and required to submit evidence of work searches.

The new phone appointment system for unemployment compensation claimants who need assistance with their claims also debuted on Jan. 4.