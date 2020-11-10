ALEA welcomes 52 new Troopers to the agency

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) graduated 52 new ALEA Troopers on Nov. 4 during a closed ceremony held in the auditorium of the Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center (ACJTC) in Selma.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor personally welcomed the agency’s newest sworn members and commended them for continuing to persevere and complete the ACJTC’s intensive training during these precarious times.

Trooper Class 2020-E, which began Aug. 30, is one of the largest classes in the agency’s recent history. It is also ALEA’s first combined class, with a portion of the graduates already having law enforcement experience.

The class consisted of 12 ALEA Trooper Trainees who received their certification from the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) from June 1 to Aug. 27. In addition, 40 accelerated Trooper Trainees who were already APOSTC-certified joined Aug. 30.

Thanks to the continued support from Governor Kay Ivey and the legislature, ALEA has hired 118 Troopers since Jan. 1. Taylor noted that if this support continues, it will enable ALEA to hire additional Troopers in the future.