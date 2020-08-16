Drive-thru census assistance event scheduled for Wednesday

In an effort to help increase participation in the all-important 2020 Census campaign, Mayor William E. Cooper invites those who haven’t yet completed their census forms to a drive-through census assistance event Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“Come to the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center entrance in back of the Civic Center next Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. to fill out your census,” the Mayor said. “We will have staff there to help you.”
Cooper said participants will be able to drive under the portico and either fill out a paper form or give their information to staffers who will have laptops or iPad computers available to register them on the spot.
Staffers will be wearing masks and practicing safety protocols and participants who come to the drive-through are asked to wear masks while interacting with staffers.
“Everyone who completes the census during that time will have a treat in store,” Cooper said. “When you leave, you’ll be able to take home a hot dog with chips and a soda or water.”
Cooper is also asking all employers to give their employees who haven’t completed the census about 10 minutes out of the work day to sit down at a computer or go to the phone and register.
Cooper said every single person is asked to do their duty as a citizen and fill out the forms either online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by regular mail. Residents should have received correspondence from the Census Bureau several times in recent months.
He reminded that the information required to register does not include financial or sensitive information, and the forms are confidential once the resident is counted. The forms also do not ask citizenship questions. Minority and homeless information is of vital importance in the census count because much of grant funding is based in some ways on the potential benefit to low-income citizens.
“All segments of society are somehow touched by the census,” Cooper said. “We have our Congressional representation and billions of dollars in federal funding at stake if we do not increase our participation in the census before the end of September.”
Census workers are currently in the midst of a door-to-door campaign and are hopeful that they will reach everyone before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Cooper also said census assistance is available at the Mayor’s Office in City Hall.
“This is a serious issue. Please participate in the 2020 Census,” the Mayor said.
