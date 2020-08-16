Drive-thru census assistance event scheduled for Wednesday

In an effort to help increase participation in the all-important 2020 Census campaign, Mayor William E. Cooper invites those who haven’t yet completed their census forms to a drive-through census assistance event Wednesday, Aug. 19.

“Come to the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center entrance in back of the Civic Center next Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. to fill out your census,” the Mayor said. “We will have staff there to help you.”

Cooper said participants will be able to drive under the portico and either fill out a paper form or give their information to staffers who will have laptops or iPad computers available to register them on the spot.

Staffers will be wearing masks and practicing safety protocols and participants who come to the drive-through are asked to wear masks while interacting with staffers.

“Everyone who completes the census during that time will have a treat in store,” Cooper said. “When you leave, you’ll be able to take home a hot dog with chips and a soda or water.”

Cooper is also asking all employers to give their employees who haven’t completed the census about 10 minutes out of the work day to sit down at a computer or go to the phone and register.

Cooper said every single person is asked to do their duty as a citizen and fill out the forms either online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by regular mail. Residents should have received correspondence from the Census Bureau several times in recent months.