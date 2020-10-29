ECTC welcomes new principal

At the recommendation of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education and the superintendent, Cami McClenny was selected to fill the vacant role of principal at Enterprise Career & Technology Center.

The position was left vacant after the departure of Leigh Shiver, and the hire was made official at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Superintendent Greg Faught said McClenny was selected from a “deep field of applicants” not only because of her experience at Enterprise High School as the guidance counselor for the last 21 years, but also because of her own experience as a student in a career tech program.

“The people we chose to interview had a lot of experience in the area of career tech, but Cami has been in the guidance office at the high school for many years so she’s worked very closely with our career tech department at ECTC since she’s been there,” he said. “She’s got a strong background in career and technology, and she really just stood out in the interview. We’ve known Cami for a long time, and we’re very comfortable with her leading that school.”