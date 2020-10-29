ECTC welcomes new principal

At the recommendation of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education and the superintendent, Cami McClenny was selected to fill the vacant role of principal at Enterprise Career & Technology Center.
The position was left vacant after the departure of Leigh Shiver, and the hire was made official at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Superintendent Greg Faught said McClenny was selected from a “deep field of applicants” not only because of her experience at Enterprise High School as the guidance counselor for the last 21 years, but also because of her own experience as a student in a career tech program.
“The people we chose to interview had a lot of experience in the area of career tech, but Cami has been in the guidance office at the high school for many years so she’s worked very closely with our career tech department at ECTC since she’s been there,” he said. “She’s got a strong background in career and technology, and she really just stood out in the interview. We’ve known Cami for a long time, and we’re very comfortable with her leading that school.”
McClenny grew up in Dothan and graduated from Northview High School in 1993 before earning a business education degree at Troy State University. While at Northview, she was able to enroll in several business classes, joined the Future Business Leaders of America Club and later joined a career tech program that enable her to work in the human resources department at Sony Magnetic Incorporated during her senior year.
“Little did I know that my future was being planned way back then,” she said.
She was hired at Enterprise High School in August 1997 — her first job post-graduation — to teach computer classes, and she’s been there ever since.
“I haven’t looked back. When I went to sign my contract with then-principal Rick Ranier and then-superintendent Thad Morgan, Mr. Morgan reviewed my resume and said, ‘Graduated from Northview. Interned at Daleville. Were there no other applicants?’ McClenny said. “Thank goodness he took a chance on a little girl from Dothan that day.
“David Carter (another former principal) followed it up by asking me if after being a Northview cougar, could I be a Wildcat? To which I replied: if he would sign my paycheck after being a struggling college student for several years, I would bleed blue and white.”
In 2000, McClenny earned a Master’s Degree in School Counseling and made the transition to guidance counselor. She said her goal is to make every student and parent feel that she has been helpful to them throughout their tenure at EHS.
“The part that I have loved the most about guidance is helping students plan their futures, and for this reason I am so incredibly excited about my new positions at the career tech center,” she said. “I get to continue doing what I love, just on a bigger scale.”
McClenny said she is committed to continuing to build programs at ECTC that will equip her students to join the workforce or go to college.
“I absolutely love Enterprise, and more specifically, Enterprise High School, and most specifically, Enterprise’s students,” she said. “I ask for your prayers as I start this new endeavor, and I welcome your comments, thoughts and concerns any time now or in the future. Ya’ll come see me at the ECTC.”
Faught said whoever takes her place at EHS will have big shoes to fill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!