Emergency Training: Wiregrass Public Safety Center works to fulfill its mission of training first responders and community

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
In the year since the Wiregrass Public Safety Center opened, executive coordinator Jason Wright has been focused on fulfilling its mission.
The center prepares police, fire and medical first responders for complex situations. It serves as a host facility for agencies to integrate the training, development, communication and collaboration that fit the center’s mission.
The city-owned and maintained facility, located off Ennis Road near the Dothan Landfill, also provides training and information to the general public. Community engagement is at the core of the center’s mission, Wright said.
“There are people that live here in Dothan that still don’t know about this place,” Wright said. “It’s my job to take it to them, to show them what they can do out here just from an education standpoint, from a community standpoint, to make them more educated in public safety and make them a more well-rounded person.”
The state-of-the art facility isn’t a venue for groups to meet. “This is a business that teaches, trains and educates public safety,” Wright said.
The center hosts classes and training conducted by local instructors and outside organizations such as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI.
The people being trained aren’t all local.
“Since we’ve opened we’ve had agencies from all over the country that have been here,” Wright said.
Emergency situations
The WPSC is anchored by a 28,000-square-foot education and training building that includes resources designed to simulate the emergency situations first responders are likely to face.
The center has a Class A burn building and a five-story drill tower that provide firefighters with simulated and live fire training opportunities.
A railroad car training area and propane fire props recreate the challenges of hazardous materials and industrial accidents, while the site’s pumphouse and drafting pit allow for the efficient use of full-flow water during exercises.
The combination of indoor and outdoor facilities and the “Teach Me House”, which provides a setting for youth and community safety programs, provide world-class training at one site.
The WPSC held its grand opening in late January but commenced operations several weeks earlier.
“We moved in here Nov. 18 of 2019 and essentially started classes the very next week,” Wright said. “We had a couple of classes from ALEA and a tactical flight officer course.”
Prior to COVID-19, almost every classroom was in use every day. “We were running into a small issue of how to juggle classes and where to put them,” Wright said.
Things slowed down when the pandemic hit.
“The fire department and the police department and the sheriff’s office, they never stopped training,” Wright said. “They just kind of changed how they did it.”
Outside agencies and outside classes stopped during that time.
“Since then – I would say the middle of July, early August – we’re full speed again,” Wright said. “We’re following orders the governor has put in place from a social distancing standpoint, but we’re wide open for business.”
Wright has fielded inquiries from near and far. The center provides training for departments throughout the Wiregrass. Agencies from Texas, Washington, New Mexico and other states have booked the facility.
“We’ve had several community groups that have come in and expressed interest in how they can use this facility to take back to their respective business, to their neighborhoods,” Wright said. “We’ve had an HOA come out here and do a firearms class.”
Wright did a presentation in September with the director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Wright hopes to form a partnership with the state. The center’s resources make it an ideal site for a variety of programs.
“There are police training facilities, there are fire training facilities all over the country, and most of those facilities are for public safety first responders only,” Wright said. “Here we have everything on one campus, but what’s different about us and what sets us apart is the community. We want the community here, we invite them, and we want to engage with them out here.”
Dothan’s fire and police departments and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office work together to make good use of the center, which is designed to provide training around the clock.
Houston County’s volunteer fire departments train with the Dothan Fire Department at the facility at no cost.
That kind of instruction is important to Wright and other county residents who live outside of Dothan. “I want to know that the volunteers know what they’re doing and how to do it,” he said.
Great partnership
Wright said the facility is a great partnership between the city and the county. Together they provide a range of training options at a location packed with resources.
The center was designed that way.
“Once you pull into the parking lot, the only thing you should have to leave for is lunch or dinner,” Wright said. “When it comes to the training element, there’s nothing that I’ve found that you can’t do. The efficiency of the facility and the proficiency of the facility is, in my opinion, just phenomenal.”
Lessons taught in the classroom are reinforced with hands-on training.
“They learn it inside, practice it outside,” Wright said. “They know exactly what to do and how to do it. They know the capabilities of their equipment.”
Whether it’s fire recruit school or K-9 training, the center’s structures and props aren’t limited to specific programs.
“Everything out here is so multipurpose,” Wright said. “Every building can be used by different agencies.”
The center was mostly funded through a Wiregrass Foundation grant. It fits the foundation’s mission to “energize the spirit and potential of our local community through charitable investments that will have significant, measurable impact on our health, education and quality of life.”
“Where the foundation is so pivotal is they have the resources financially to do this,” Wright said. “The city couldn’t bite off $25 million, not without taking a major hit somewhere else.”
The city borrowed the money because it could get a municipal bond rate, but the foundation makes the payments.
Wright said the center is probably one of the best examples in the country of public-private cooperation.
“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find another public-private partnership that will accomplish what they set out to do,” he said. “Most cities would be hard-pressed to do something like this, but the foundation, they did it right.”
Moving forward, Wright wants to use the center to educate people about public safety’s role in their lives.
“Our first responders are good people,” Wright said. “They’re there to do a job. Public perception, they get hit sometimes when they shouldn’t, but, at the end of the day, they are here to do a job.”
Wright said people call 911 because they need help, whether it's fire, EMS or police personnel.
Wright wants to change the way people think about safety.
“If you change the mindset then you can kind of change the culture,” he said. “I want to change people’s minds about how they perceive and what they think about not only public safety but their own safety.”
One of the things Wright wants to implement is a women’s public safety initiative.
“I’m looking to do a four-part program, do one piece a quarter, designed to spread safety awareness inside and outside of the home,” he said.
The four phases would include general safety, self-defense, CPR-first aid, and firearm safety.
Wright is also recommending that Dothan’s police and fire departments combine the Junior Police Academy and the Dothan Explorer Program into one academy.
“When they’re going through that one-week academy, they will touch every aspect of public safety,” Wright said.
He hopes to keep youths engaged and involved in pursuing a career in public safety. “I think we can develop the answer with the tools that we have here,” Wright said.
The biggest request the center has had from the public is to conduct firearm classes. Wright said the courses would cover everything from Alabama’s open carry law to how to handle a weapon.
Wright hopes that in five years the WPSC will need to expand because it is being used so much.
“Houston County has never had a facility like this,” he said. “They’ve never had an opportunity to do something of this magnitude.”
The center provides hands-on experience for professionals and the general public.
“That fits the mission of this center 100 percent, to be engaged and involved with the community,” he said. “You’ll get to see it, taste it, touch it, feel it and you’ll get to experience everything involved in public safety.”
After only a year, the facility is beginning to live up to its potential.
“What I have seen so far, there is no limit to what we can do out here,” he said.
