Emergency Training: Wiregrass Public Safety Center works to fulfill its mission of training first responders and community

The city borrowed the money because it could get a municipal bond rate, but the foundation makes the payments.

Wright said the center is probably one of the best examples in the country of public-private cooperation.

“I think you’d be hard-pressed to find another public-private partnership that will accomplish what they set out to do,” he said. “Most cities would be hard-pressed to do something like this, but the foundation, they did it right.”

Moving forward, Wright wants to use the center to educate people about public safety’s role in their lives.

“Our first responders are good people,” Wright said. “They’re there to do a job. Public perception, they get hit sometimes when they shouldn’t, but, at the end of the day, they are here to do a job.”

Wright said people call 911 because they need help, whether it's fire, EMS or police personnel.

Wright wants to change the way people think about safety.

“If you change the mindset then you can kind of change the culture,” he said. “I want to change people’s minds about how they perceive and what they think about not only public safety but their own safety.”