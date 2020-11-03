HCRW name Martha Foy Volunteer of the Year

Houston County Republican Women has chosen Barbara Wheelless, HCRW president, as the 2020 recipient for the Martha Foy Volunteer of the Year Award.

Linda Overton presented the award, and the following was her message to the Club:

"I have known Barbara Wheelless since the beginning of 2016 when she joined Houston County Republican Women. I have enjoyed getting to know her as well as work with her through these years.

"Barbara hit the ground running and agreed to be our secretary from almost the day she joined! We have served together on the Houston County Republican Women Board from that point forward. She did an exceptional job.

"I remember well the way Barbara put her own personal touch in each and every Houston County Republican Women Monthly Newsletter during that time.

"When Lila Fillmore completed her term as president, Barbara agreed to step up to fill the position in 2018 and has served faithfully ever since with great spirit and love of our country.

"Always dependable, Barbara’s up to any challenge and excels in pulling 'the best' from each member in our organization. We are growing in numbers at each meeting because we are working as a great team under Barbara.