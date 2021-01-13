Registration open for 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award Program

MONTGOMERY – The Hire Vets Medallion Program is an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor and launches on January 31. Employers interested in applying for the 2021 program may now create or update existing accounts in preparation of the program’s launch.

These awards are the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. In 2020, 25 Alabama companies received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award and more than 1,000 employers have been recognized nationally.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

“This program provides an opportunity for employers to be honored for going the extra mile in hiring and retaining veterans,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor.

To learn more, create an account, or update an existing account for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program, go to HireVets.gov or visit one of the 52 Alabama Career Centers in the state for assistance.