Tomorrow's Troopers: Recruiting coordinators help guide applicants seeking law enforcement career

After graduating with her degree in May 2014, she returned to Daleville. She was working at a hotel when she was hired for a job in loss prevention at Fort Rucker.

She worked there about two years when one of the women at the post exchange told her to contact her husband at the Dale County Jail about a job. She was hired and worked at the jail about six months.

The job opened a door to a career.

“I met this lady named Karen that used to work there,” McKinney said. “She kind of took me under her wing because I was the only female and she was the only female at the time.”

Karen made sure McKinney went to all the events the department was hosting. “Whenever they would have range days she would call me,” McKinney said. “I would do ride-alongs with her.”

Once the department decided to send McKinney to the academy she was transferred to the courthouse. She did security at the courthouse for about six months before she left for the academy.

After graduating she worked as a deputy for two years. She left in May 2019 and started at the academy for state troopers on June 9.

A trooper’s work can be dangerous. McKinney said promotion happens if you do the job well.