Tomorrow's Troopers: Recruiting coordinators help guide applicants seeking law enforcement career

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
Anyone can go online to apply for a job with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Talking to a recruiting coordinator like Kendra McKinney can increase the likelihood that you’ll be hired.
Recruiters answer questions and provide guidance for applicants hoping to become troopers. They also help people applying for other jobs with the agency.
McKinney is the recruiting coordinator for Troop B, one of seven districts in Alabama. The district includes 10 counties in southeast Alabama.
McKinney was in the Alabama State Trooper class that graduated Aug. 15, 2019, at the Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma. She was assigned to Highway Patrol in Barbour County and a year later was transferred to the office in Dothan as the troop’s recruiting coordinator.
McKinney’s path to a career with Alabama’s Department of Public Safety didn’t follow a direct course.
After graduating from Daleville High School, she attended Enterprise State Community College on a basketball scholarship. She played there for two years and was recruited to Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C.
She had dreams of playing in the WNBA, but once she realized that was not likely she started taking criminal justice classes.
After graduating with her degree in May 2014, she returned to Daleville. She was working at a hotel when she was hired for a job in loss prevention at Fort Rucker.
She worked there about two years when one of the women at the post exchange told her to contact her husband at the Dale County Jail about a job. She was hired and worked at the jail about six months.
The job opened a door to a career.
“I met this lady named Karen that used to work there,” McKinney said. “She kind of took me under her wing because I was the only female and she was the only female at the time.”
Karen made sure McKinney went to all the events the department was hosting. “Whenever they would have range days she would call me,” McKinney said. “I would do ride-alongs with her.”
Once the department decided to send McKinney to the academy she was transferred to the courthouse. She did security at the courthouse for about six months before she left for the academy.
After graduating she worked as a deputy for two years. She left in May 2019 and started at the academy for state troopers on June 9.
A trooper’s work can be dangerous. McKinney said promotion happens if you do the job well.
“In this, you have to work your way up,” McKinney said. “Nothing is going to be handed to you.”
She said people notice when you do your job. “If you make a good impression, they’re going to remember it,” McKinney said.
Most troopers are assigned to the highway and marine patrols. About half of the trooper applicants have worked for another law enforcement agency.
McKinney said the hiring process is quicker for applicants who have already received their certification. Uncertified applicants have to attend the trooper academy longer because there are more topics they have to cover.
People who want to be a trooper need to prepare early. Being in good physical shape is one of the basics.
“You have to pass your PT (physical training) tests before most agencies will even consider sending you to the academy,” she said.
Applicants have to be at least 21 years old to be hired. McKinney recommends getting involved with local law enforcement agencies.
“Most departments have activities or events they host throughout the community,” she said. “Try to get out there and make yourself known to them. That way they see that you’re interested in getting into law enforcement.”
When officers see that, it makes them want to give the person the guidance and structure they’ll need to make themselves a good officer, deputy or trooper.
McKinney encourages applicants to get an academic degree.
“It’s not mandatory, but most places give you more of an incentive when you have your degree,” she said. “Anything criminal justice-wise would be good. You can have a business degree and they’ll still give you more pay.”
Taking college classes is good training. “It shapes you,” she said. “It helps you mature in a sense.”
If you don’t allow yourself to experience new things, McKinney said, you’re only hurting yourself.
“Sometimes you have to step outside of that comfort zone and put yourself in those awkward positions because that’s going to help you to see the kind of person that you are, how you’re going to respond to certain situations or certain things that happen throughout your life,” she said.
McKinney and other troopers go to job fairs and high schools to share the lessons they’ve learned on the job and give people the opportunity to ask questions about their work.
A situation like a traffic stop can turn hazardous quickly.
“You never know what you’re getting yourself into when you get out of the car,” she said. “You’ve always got to make sure you’re always on high alert.”
McKinney thinks she’s good at recruiting because “I like to talk to people.” The agency is encouraging women to become recruiters because some applicants feel more comfortable talking to a female.
McKinney said applicants should learn as much as they can about the work troopers and other law officers do.
“It doesn’t hurt to soak in as much information as you can,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!