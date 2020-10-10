Tristate Virtual Career Fair starts Wednesday

With many Wiregrass residents virtually searching for jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, area job seekers can take advantage of an employment resource beginning this Wednesday when the Tristate Virtual Career Fair gets underway.

The Virtual Career Fair is a convenient way to connect with potential employers safely, basically, it’s a virtual handshake.

The virtual hiring event will connect people with at least 11 area companies, plus hundreds from across the country that are recruiting employees.

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising with the Dothan Eagle and more than 75 daily newspapers across the country, is hosting the nationwide virtual career event that will continue through Friday, Oct. 30.

During the event, job seekers will be able to search positions, apply and interview with recruiters from anywhere.

To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/