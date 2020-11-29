Faith & Technology: Church leaders see ‘silver lining’ in COVID-19 era

Thanks to guidance from some national Jewish organizations, Temple Emanu-El chose Zoom as the platform for worship. Schwartz received training through those organizations and began conducting services from his office.

Over time, a tech-savvy family in Temple Emanu-El’s congregation helped expand the internet signal from the synagogue’s educational wing to the sanctuary through an internet mesh — allowing Schwartz to relocate services to the sanctuary. There he could use the synagogue’s Torah — the Jewish holy scroll — instead of the weekly scriptures that he printed from his computer.

The move signaled a move to a “hybrid” service for Temple Emanu-El — one where people were allowed back in the sanctuary but also maintained an online presence from a growing new audience.

“By the end of July, we had 30 people online on a Friday service, and we weren’t getting that in person before,” he said. “We had former members and family members of congregants that were watching from all across the nation. One had moved away for the military, but she is contemplating coming back once her service ends because she’s rekindled relationships here.”

Some churches, especially larger ones, already had online services to accentuate the on-campus offerings and didn’t need to make quite as many adjustments.