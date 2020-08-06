Animal Tracks: Pets that need homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. The organization is in need of donations of newspapers for lining cages. Newspapers can be delivered to the Dothan Animal Shelter. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.
Cats
Alani is curious, outgoing and a happy kitten.
Bandi is a friendly cat who does great with other cats, too.
Corbin has loads of personality wrapped in a handsome fur coat.
Ember is a big girl that enjoys laying in her bed and watching everything going on.
Eve has the cutest heart shape on her face. She is friendly and looking for her forever home.
Padme is a stunning medium-haired Siamese girl. She is a bit scared at the shelter but will blossom in a loving home.
Shade enjoys attention and would love to be adopted with her sister.
Sia is a very unique looking girl. She is only about 8 weeks old but full of energy.
Smokey is one of the friendliest, sweetest boys you will meet.
Tiger is not only handsome and talkative, but he is also already neutered.
