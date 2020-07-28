Animal Tracks: Pets that need homes
There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.

Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the Dothan Animal Shelter and can also provide information on how to be a sponsor, volunteer, donate items, or how to foster animals. Contact savapetdothan@yahoo.com. The organization is in need of donations of newspapers for lining cages. Newspapers can be delivered to the Dothan Animal Shelter. Save-A-Pet hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart in Dothan. The organization also keeps cats up for adoption at PetSmart after having them spayed or neutered.

Cats

Arian is a sweet and spunky young tabby cat.

Charlie is a bit scared here at the shelter, but he will warm up once he is in a loving home.

Chrissy is a stunning long-haired, petite black cat.

Kai is a pretty, plump girl with lots of love to give.

Nebula is a stunning calico girl with loads of personality.

Dogs

Clare is affectionately known as big momma. She is a short and plump girl.

Issac is such a sweet boy. He has cute black spots and is very gentle.

Midnight is the perfect dog for an active family. He is spunky and outgoing.

Missy is a happy dog that loves people. She is outgoing and friendly.

Trouble may be his name but he is actually a very sweet and gentle boy.

