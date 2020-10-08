Tortoise still missing from Big Bend

Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary’s African spurred tortoise, Spurticus, has now been missing for just over a month, the sanctuary operator said, but may have been spotted recently in the Daleville area.

John Morse said because this is the normal time of year for tortoise’s to “den,” or dig deep holes underground when it gets too hot, they didn’t realize he was missing until several weeks had passed. Dens can reach up to six feet deep and 20 feet long and typically have just one entrance to limit the areas the tortoise will need to monitor for predators.

“It’s hard for us to get in there,” Morse said. “I finally got a camera that could connect with my phone, and I could not find him inside the den.”

Morse said they also did not find an area in his enclosure where he could have escaped from, and due to where he was reportedly seen in Daleville on Saturday, Oct. 2, they believe he may have been released.

“It makes me wonder a little more because, to get from our location to Daleville, he would have to go down the road, which is not a thing they try to do,” he said. “They try to stay in the wild areas. He also would have had to cross the Clayhatchee Creek that comes out between Daleville and Level Plains.