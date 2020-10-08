Tortoise still missing from Big Bend

Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary’s African spurred tortoise, Spurticus, has now been missing for just over a month, the sanctuary operator said, but may have been spotted recently in the Daleville area.
John Morse said because this is the normal time of year for tortoise’s to “den,” or dig deep holes underground when it gets too hot, they didn’t realize he was missing until several weeks had passed. Dens can reach up to six feet deep and 20 feet long and typically have just one entrance to limit the areas the tortoise will need to monitor for predators.
“It’s hard for us to get in there,” Morse said. “I finally got a camera that could connect with my phone, and I could not find him inside the den.”
Morse said they also did not find an area in his enclosure where he could have escaped from, and due to where he was reportedly seen in Daleville on Saturday, Oct. 2, they believe he may have been released.
“It makes me wonder a little more because, to get from our location to Daleville, he would have to go down the road, which is not a thing they try to do,” he said. “They try to stay in the wild areas. He also would have had to cross the Clayhatchee Creek that comes out between Daleville and Level Plains.
"They’re not aquatic animals. They don’t try to swim.”
Morse wanted to remind the community and surrounding area that they don’t run a zoo, they rescue and take in injured wildlife—only birds, now—until they can be released back into their natural habitat. If they cannot be rehabilitated, Morse and his team see if the animals can be used for educational purposes, like Spurticus.
Spurticus came to Big Bend from a home where he was fed incorrectly, actions that left him with permanent deformities on his shell in the shapes of pyramids. “Pyramiding” is the excessive upward growth of the scutes, or the individual segments that make up the tortoise's shell, that results in each segment taking on a pyramid-like shape as a result of too much protein in a tortoise’s diet. Morse and his team were able to get Spurticus on an appropriate diet and properly care for his day-to-day needs.
“Pyramids on the shells are not normal and are signs of poor diet,” he said. “That’s why he means so much to us. We saved him from a bad situation.”
Spurticus was then approved to be an educational animal to show how diet affects our bodies, specifically our skeletal system.
“Their skeletons are on the outside, and our skeletons are on the inside. It’s the perfect example of how diet affects your body,” Morse said. “I can show kids what happens to our bones if we don’t eat properly.”
He also strongly discourages anyone who finds Spurticus from keeping him as a pet, stating it’s costly to give him the proper diet and care he needs to keep him healthy.
Spurticus weighs nearly 50 pounds and can move quickly, going against the stereotype that turtles and tortoises move slow. Morse advises that whoever finds him not handle him except to secure him or keep him safe until they can arrive.
“He’s not aggressive. They’re wild animals, so we can never dictate how they will or won’t act, but he’s not aggressive,” he said. “He will hiss and grunt, but that’s just showing he’s not happy with the situation.”
Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 1034 Co Rd 445 in Enterprise. To report information on Spurticus, call the sanctuary at 334-447-8110 or 334-447-8111.
The Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Annual Wildlife Art Auction will take place virtually through the sanctuary’s Facebook page. Bidding begins at midnight on Oct. 16 and ends Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. This is the sanctuary’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and all funds will go to Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary to help wildlife. Nearly 100 items including quilts, vases, paintings, sculptures, figurines and more are currently posted to their site. Once the auction goes live, Morse encourages bidders to “bid high, and bid often."
