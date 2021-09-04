Tri Star Energy acquires Abbeville-based Herndon Oil

ABBEVILLE — Herndon Oil Company, which started selling petroleum products in the late 1950s and grew into a chain of Wiregrass area convenience stores, has been acquired by a Tennessee company.
Tri Star Energy, a Nashville, Tennessee-based energy company and a convenience retailer, acquired Herndon Oil and its convenience retail brand Southern Traders, the company announced in a press release.
This acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil.
The release stated that Corner Capital exclusively advised Herndon Oil throughout this acquisition. The purchase price and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
However, Houston County property transfer records filed on Wednesday show Tri-State Energy paid more than $6.15 million for the seven locations around Dothan.
“Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”
According its website, Herndon Oil’s beginnings can be traced to the late 1950s when brothers C.S. Herndon and A.W. Herndon, both owners of small mom and pop grocery stores, decided to supply their own stores with petroleum products rather than purchase them from local petroleum supplier C.C. Murphy. They began with a pickup truck and placed metal barrels in the rear of it to haul their products.
The company, which soon started supplying other small stores and farmers, was formed with the brothers becoming equal partners. As the business grew with the demand of petroleum products, the brothers decided to divide the business. In 1966, Herndon Oil Company became C.S. Herndon Oil Company and A.W. Herndon Oil Company. A.W. Herndon continued to operate in Abbeville and C.S. Herndon relocated to Union, five miles south of Abbeville. In the early 1970s, the convenience store concept with self-service was introduced to the public and began replacing the full-service station.
A long-term partner in the communities they serve, Tri Star Energy said it’s committed to cultivating local jobs, local causes, superior customer care and integrity across its retail and wholesale operations.
Locally owned and operated, Tri Star Energy’s newly combined roster includes more than 1,500 employees. The 21-year-old company operates retail convenience stores and premium coffee shops in five states while operating wholesale and commercial fuel operations in 14 states. For more information about Tri Star Energy, visit www.TriStarenergy.com.
Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. Tri Star Energy has been recognized as one of Nashville’s Top Workplaces by The Tennessean the past three years and was recently named one of the Top 25 largest private companies in Nashville by the Nashville Business Journal.