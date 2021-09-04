Tri Star Energy acquires Abbeville-based Herndon Oil

ABBEVILLE — Herndon Oil Company, which started selling petroleum products in the late 1950s and grew into a chain of Wiregrass area convenience stores, has been acquired by a Tennessee company.

Tri Star Energy, a Nashville, Tennessee-based energy company and a convenience retailer, acquired Herndon Oil and its convenience retail brand Southern Traders, the company announced in a press release.

This acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil.

The release stated that Corner Capital exclusively advised Herndon Oil throughout this acquisition. The purchase price and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

However, Houston County property transfer records filed on Wednesday show Tri-State Energy paid more than $6.15 million for the seven locations around Dothan.

“Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”