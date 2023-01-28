Troy falls to rival South Alabama

MOBILE – Despite a 15-point offensive explosion in the second half from Christyon Eugene, Troy couldn’t fight back, falling to rival South Alabama 77-60 on Saturday afternoon in the Mitchell Center.

The Trojans (13-10, 5-5 SBC) continue to fall down the conference standings as they sit tied for eighth with Old Dominion. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 SBC) ended a four-game losing streak to move up one spot to 11th.

A quiet first half by Eugene was met with a 15-point and two-steal performance in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting after shooting 0-of-6 in the first. Aamer Muhammad joined him in double figures with 10 points and a pair of steals and assists.

Isaiah Moore produced 23 points and seven rebounds in the win for USA. Down low, Kevin Samuel dominated the post with a double-double performance of 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Jaguars shot 52.6 percent from the field as a team, with six makes from deep.

“To score 46 points in the paint, I just don’t think that’s ever been done to a team of mine,” Troy head coach Scott Cross said, referring to the Jaguars’ inside game. “And then to lose the rebounding battle (37-22) the way we did. Our guys just didn’t compete the way they were supposed to.

“We are going to have to do some soul-searching and get back to work on Monday. We need to bounce back. We got four games at home. I couldn’t identify with the team that showed up tonight. We’ve competed in 20 minutes these past two games. The other 60, we just haven’t looked like us. It’s disappointing. But I’m confident we can regroup and get ready for next Thursday.”

South Alabama seized an 8-0 lead barely three minutes into the game and never trailed.

The Trojans cut the margin to five twice in the first half before the Jaguars extended the led to 37-25 at halftime.

The margin never dipped below double digits in the second half and the Jaguars had a big a lead as 20 points (75-55).

Troy heads home to face Southern Miss on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Trojan Arena.