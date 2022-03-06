Troy women advance to championship in Sun Belt; men fall in semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Troy women’s basketball squad utilized a second-half surge to down the No. 5 seed Little Rock 62-59 on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center to advance into the Sun Belt Tournament championship for the second straight season.

The Trojans (24-7) face the UT Arlington in Monday’s title game at 1 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. The game will be televised by ESPNU. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 75-65 in a late Sunday afternoon game.

The Troy men were not as fortunate on Sunday night, falling to Louisiana 66-57 in the semifinals. The Trojans (20-11) now wait to see if they receive a possible national postseason berth.

Troy women 62, Little Rock 59

The Trojans will battle for the three-peat Monday after outscoring Little Rock 22-12 in the third period.

For the second consecutive contest, Jhileiya Dunlap led the Trojans after tallying 18 points. Amber Leggett followed Dunlap with 13 points.

Little Rock’s Sali Kourouma paced the way and led all scorers with 27 points. However, the Trojans limited her to just nine points in the second half.