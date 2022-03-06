Troy women advance to championship in Sun Belt; men fall in semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Troy women’s basketball squad utilized a second-half surge to down the No. 5 seed Little Rock 62-59 on Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center to advance into the Sun Belt Tournament championship for the second straight season.
The Trojans (24-7) face the UT Arlington in Monday’s title game at 1 p.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center. The game will be televised by ESPNU. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 75-65 in a late Sunday afternoon game.
The Troy men were not as fortunate on Sunday night, falling to Louisiana 66-57 in the semifinals. The Trojans (20-11) now wait to see if they receive a possible national postseason berth.
Troy women 62, Little Rock 59
The Trojans will battle for the three-peat Monday after outscoring Little Rock 22-12 in the third period.
For the second consecutive contest, Jhileiya Dunlap led the Trojans after tallying 18 points. Amber Leggett followed Dunlap with 13 points.
Little Rock’s Sali Kourouma paced the way and led all scorers with 27 points. However, the Trojans limited her to just nine points in the second half.
“We are really happy to be here after such a tight game,” Troy head coach Chanda Rigby said. “Little Rock had a great game plan. All year, Felmas Koranga has been a go-to player for us, but they triple teamed her. Jhileiya Dunlap came off the bench today and refused to lose. She stepped up in big ways, and I am very proud of her. Amber Leggett came up huge late in the game with some crucial rebounds for us. We dominated the boards in the second half, and that was the difference.”
A late 9-2 stretch to end the second quarter helped Troy cut a deficit to 30-26 at the break.
Troy’s halftime energy continued coming out of the break, opening up on a 7-2 run and regaining the lead at 33-32 with 8:32 to play in the third period.
Little Rock and Troy remained within a point of each other until Jasmine Robinson and Dunlap made a pair of jumpers to give Troy its first multi-possession lead since the first quarter. A made free throw from Dunlap in the final seconds of the third saw Troy go up 48-42 heading into the final 10 minutes of action.
After Tina Stephens hit a free throw to give Troy a five-point advantage, Little Rock’s Raziya Porter made a bucket and free throw after an and-one with 1:24 to go to cut it to a one possession game at 61-59. A pair of timeouts and missed shots from both sides forced Little Rock to foul with less six seconds to go, allowing Troy to ice the game away.
Louisiana 66, Troy 57: Though it came close several times throughout the game, Troy couldn’t overcame an early 10-2 deficit in falling to the Ragin Cajuns.
The Trojans cut the margin to two or one several times after falling behind early, but couldn’t tie or get over the hump before Louisiana pulled away behind a 9-0 run that turned an eight-point lead to 46-29.
Khalyl Waters led Troy with 19 points off 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 on 3-pointers. He also hit 9-of-11 free throws. Duke Miles followed with 10 points. Duke Deen had a team-high seven rebounds.
Troy hit only 32.7 percent from the floor (18-of-55), including just 19 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-21) compared to Louisiana’s 40 percent shooting (21-of-53) and 25 percent on threes (4-of-14).
Louisiana, which advanced to Monday’s championship game, was led by Greg Williams Jr., with 16 points and Theo Akwuba with 15.