Two Ozark residents sentenced for sexually exploiting a child

MONTGOMERY — An Ozark man has been sentenced to prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography.

John Hason Bright, 52, was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Bright’s co-defendant Tiffany Diane Hughes, 34, received a 20-year sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child on Dec. 4, 2022.

In addition to their prison sentences, the judge ordered Bright and Hughes to serve five years on supervised release. Bright and Hughes are also required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system, Stewart said.

In making the announcement, Stewart noted that the substantial sentences ordered in this case reflect the seriousness of the crimes Bright and Hughes committed against a child.

Stewart also expressed her gratitude to each of the numerous law enforcement agents and investigators involved in bringing them both to justice. This case was investigated by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.