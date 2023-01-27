 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Ozark residents sentenced for sexually exploiting a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Tiffany Hughes and John Bright

Tiffany Hughes, left, and John Bright were sentenced to prison this week.

MONTGOMERY — An Ozark man has been sentenced to prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography.

John Hason Bright, 52, was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child and receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Bright’s co-defendant Tiffany Diane Hughes, 34, received a 20-year sentence for the sexual exploitation of a child on Dec. 4, 2022.

In addition to their prison sentences, the judge ordered Bright and Hughes to serve five years on supervised release. Bright and Hughes are also required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system, Stewart said.

In making the announcement, Stewart noted that the substantial sentences ordered in this case reflect the seriousness of the crimes Bright and Hughes committed against a child.

People are also reading…

Stewart also expressed her gratitude to each of the numerous law enforcement agents and investigators involved in bringing them both to justice. This case was investigated by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

WDHN meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress

An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. WDHN did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Dothan police Lt. Ronald Hall ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert