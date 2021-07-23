U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene visits Dothan

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made national headlines due to several recent controversial comments, was in Dothan Friday night as the keynote speaker at a private event hosted by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women.

In talking with the media before the event, the Republican congresswoman said she will continue to fight for her Georgia district and do whatever it takes to “stop the Democrats and what they are trying to do to our country."

According to one of the event’s organizers, a crowd of just more than 100 was expected to attend.

Please see the attached video of Greene.