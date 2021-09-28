UAB medical school will carry Heersink name following $95 million gift from Dothan eye surgeon

The UAB School of Medicine is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine following a $95-million gift by the Dothan eye surgeon.

The university’s board of trustees approved the naming during a special-called meeting late Tuesday afternoon.

Described by university trustees as transformative, the monetary gift is the single-largest philanthropic commitment in the university’s history. Not only will the medical school carry Heersink’s name, but the gift will also establish the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health.

Heersink’s gift will be combined with $5 million from Triton Health Systems, bringing the total support for the school to $100 million.

