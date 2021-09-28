UAB medical school will carry Heersink name following $95 million gift from Dothan eye surgeon

The UAB School of Medicine is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine following a $95-million gift by the Dothan eye surgeon.
The university’s board of trustees approved the naming and accepted the gift during a special-called meeting late Tuesday afternoon.
Described by university trustees as transformative, the record gift is the single-largest philanthropic commitment in the university’s history. Not only will the medical school carry Heersink’s name, but the gift will also establish the Marnix E. Heersink Institute of Biomedical Innovation and the Mary Heersink Institute for Global Health as well as associated support endowments for those institutes.
Heersink’s gift will be combined with $5 million from Triton Health Systems, bringing the total support for the school to $100 million.
The gift combines the family’s passions of education and health care innovation, Heersink said following the board of trustee’s vote.
“This is only possible because so many people have made our lives better, and they’ve made it so that I can try to help other people,” Heersink said. “That’s the thrust of all of this.”
The biomedical innovation institute will be the first of its kind with a focus on entrepreneurial health care innovation initiatives. While the primary location of the biomedical institute will be at UAB, there will be a prominent presence in Dothan.
Heersink said the possibilities for Dothan and the Wiregrass excite him.
“We’re the recipients of so many wonderful things in the state of Alabama,” Heersink said. “My wife and I moved here 43 years ago, and for the last 43 years, we’ve felt nothing but warmth and connectivity and friendship and love. The community supported us incredibly during the illness of our eldest son, and again recently when our grandson went through a very difficult time with an injury. So, we’ve always felt Dothan was the place where you could sit at home and really enjoy all the benefits of living in a small, southern town.”
Heersink co-founded Eye Center South in Dothan in 1980 with Dr. John Fortin. Heersink and his wife, Mary, have been longtime supporters of UAB. Four of their six children attended UAB as did a daughter-in-law. Previous gifts and pledges from the family established the Heersink Family Active Learning Resource Center in School of Medicine’s Volker Hall, the Heersink Family Endowed Glaucoma Fellowship and the Heersink Family Foundation Scholarship Endowment in Optometry.
“We are proud that UAB has played a significant role in the lives of the Heersink family and that they chose to help advance the School of Medicine’s transformative trajectory,” said UA System Chancellor Finis St. John. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the University of Alabama System and all those we serve, I thank the Heersinks for their record gift, which will further strengthen our systemwide commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service, and expand our positive impact in Alabama and beyond.”
Mary Heersink serves on UAB medical school’s Board of Visitors and is a member of the Advisory Board of the Master of Global Health Program. In the 1990s, she became an advocate and co-founded a national food safety organization after the Heersink’s son, Damion, nearly died from E. coli when he was 11 years old. She wrote a book about the experience, “E. coli 0157: The True Story of a Mother’s Battle with a Killer Microbe.”
The gift to UAB has been in the works for more than a year, Heersink said.
“It’s been very invigorating and enlightening and exhilarating,” Heersink said. “So for me, it’s been a wonderful way to team up with a great educational institution, and I’m very, very thankful to be able to do this.”
UAB Senior Vice President of Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. Selwyn Vickers said the Heersink gift and others it inspires will set the future course of the School of Medicine.
“On behalf of the School of Medicine and all the people we serve across Alabama, the nation and the world – now and in the years to come – I sincerely thank Dr. Heersink,” Vickers said. “This act of tremendous generosity reflects his heart for service and the scale of our shared ambition for the UAB School of Medicine to be a global leader in biomedical discovery and innovation, medical training, and patient care. It is a powerful affirmation of the unlimited potential of our school and reinforces what we have always known: that UAB truly is a world-class institution.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.