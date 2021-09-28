UAB medical school will carry Heersink name following $95 million gift from Dothan eye surgeon

Mary Heersink serves on UAB medical school’s Board of Visitors and is a member of the Advisory Board of the Master of Global Health Program. In the 1990s, she became an advocate and co-founded a national food safety organization after the Heersink’s son, Damion, nearly died from E. coli when he was 11 years old. She wrote a book about the experience, “E. coli 0157: The True Story of a Mother’s Battle with a Killer Microbe.”

The gift to UAB has been in the works for more than a year, Heersink said.

“It’s been very invigorating and enlightening and exhilarating,” Heersink said. “So for me, it’s been a wonderful way to team up with a great educational institution, and I’m very, very thankful to be able to do this.”

UAB Senior Vice President of Medicine and Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. Selwyn Vickers said the Heersink gift and others it inspires will set the future course of the School of Medicine.

“On behalf of the School of Medicine and all the people we serve across Alabama, the nation and the world – now and in the years to come – I sincerely thank Dr. Heersink,” Vickers said. “This act of tremendous generosity reflects his heart for service and the scale of our shared ambition for the UAB School of Medicine to be a global leader in biomedical discovery and innovation, medical training, and patient care. It is a powerful affirmation of the unlimited potential of our school and reinforces what we have always known: that UAB truly is a world-class institution.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

