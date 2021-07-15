UAB: Time for Alabamians to get vaccinated to protect themselves, families against COVID-19 delta variant

UAB in early January began testing samples. Around Jan. 26, Moates’ lab found the first variant in Alabama – the U.K. variant. In April, the lab discovered the South African, or beta, variant. Then, the lab began seeing C-37, which seemed as though it might take over. But the delta variant appeared in late April with the first case; a second case came in mid-May, and a third came in late May.

Around mid-June, Alabama had three delta cases at once. A week or two later, UAB found 11 of 16 delta cases in another batch of samples. A week later, there were another 11 positives from 16 cases. After July 4, Moates started another sequencing batch, in which another 12 of 16 cases showed up.

“What we’ve seen over time is a very rapid increase in the number of delta variant cases, and we’ve been able to identify those by seeing the high viral loads in the sample, which helps us to select which samples we’re going to sequence,” Moates said.

Naturally occurring mutations to the virus are a concern – and the fewer people who are vaccinated, the more likely it is that mutations could occur. This could lead to a new, more infectious variant.