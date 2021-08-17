UAB: Unless Alabama stops delta’s progression, state on ‘rocket track’ to 13,000 COVID cases a day

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, regular hospital patients will be limited to one visitor for 12 hours. After 12 hours, visitors can rotate out to allow a new visitor to help care for a loved one. The emergency department will no longer accommodate visitors other than for compassionate care circumstances. The emergency departments are over 100% capacity most mornings and are crowded, Nafziger said.

To limit the spread of the virus, no visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients except in end-of-life circumstances.

How to stop COVID-19 from spreading in Alabama

Nafziger said University Hospital is not unbreakable, nor is the national healthcare system. Healthcare is a team effort, and UAB struggles with staffing every day. As in other industries, healthcare employees get sick: On the morning of Aug. 12, there were 140-150 UAB employees with active cases of COVID-19.

“I think that a lot of us have always thought that healthcare would always be there for us,” she said. “But we’re rapidly getting into a position where care for services that we take for granted is not going to be available if we don’t turn this thing around.