UPDATE: Fred makes landfall, Grace pounds Haiti

Tropical Depression Grace drenched earthquake-damaged Haiti on Monday, threatening to dump up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain on a landscape where people are huddling in fields and searching for survivors. Tropical Storm Fred grew stronger before hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Tropical Storm Henri formed around Bermuda.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in Florida’s Panhandle. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 60 mph (95 km/h) as it moved north-northeast at 9 mph (15 km/h). Fred is expected to bring heavy rains to a swath of southeastern U.S. as in continues to move inland this week.

Emergency management officials in Gulf County, where Fred made its landfall, are receiving reports of downed trees and cautioning people to stay home and to be careful if they must travel.

“We do not need looky-loos getting hurt or getting in the way of the cleanup process,” the agency posted on social media.

In southeast Alabama, area residents were experiencing steady rain and some wind gusts as nightfall neared, and emergency officials asked people to stay at home if possible. Most area schools were closed on Monday and many businesses and governmental offices closed early.