UPDATED: Alabama Senate approves casino, lottery legislation; bill moves to the House

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday night approved sweeping lottery and casino legislation as lawmakers struck a compromise after years of stalemates on the issue of gambling.

Senators voted 23-9 for the proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a state lottery as well as allow nine casino sites in the state. The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. If approved by lawmakers in both chambers, the proposal would then go before voters.

“We have done a monumental job in overcoming something that has been haunting this body for as long as I’ve been here,” Republican Sen. Jim McClendon, the sponsor of the bill, said after the vote.

McClendon emphasized Alabama voters will have the final say on the matter. “What we are really okaying is the right for our constituents to come to the voting booth and decide if they like this or not,” McClendon said. If approved he said people “don’t have to drive to Georgia to buy a dadgum lottery ticket.”

The bill is similar to a proposal that failed by two votes earlier this session but includes new provisions such as putting the casino licenses up for bid.