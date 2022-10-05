Water World tank up for Tank of the Year

Dothan’s Water World tank is up for a Tank of the Year honor from a company that specializes in coatings for tanks.

And it’s getting a lot of votes.

The competition includes some creative paint jobs – a tank in Kansas was painted to look like a honeycomb as a nod to a school mascot, and a Deer Park, Washington, tank was painted with fir trees. Many of the tanks pay homage to the communities they serve. A Louisiana tank salutes the country’s troops with red, white and blue. Some tanks have unusual shapes or are painted with bright colors.

Others look like, well, water tanks.

Since 2006, the Missouri-based company Tnemec has celebrated the creative uses of their coatings on water tanks by hosting the Tank of the Year contest. Each year, tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are nominated, and during a two-week period – which began Monday – people can vote for their favorite tank. That People’s Choice tank is put in the final running along with 11 other finalists chosen by a Tnemec “committee of water tank enthusiasts,” according to the company’s website.

The committee then chooses the official Tank of the Year.

Vote at https://tankoftheyear.com/ by Oct. 14. The People’s Choice tank will be announced Oct. 17 and the Tank of the Year will be announced Oct. 21.

Dothan’s Water World tank was in the top three as of Wednesday. It is one of 23 tanks nominated from Alabama. Elba in Coffee County has three water tanks in the running.

The Water World tank is located at the entrance to Dothan’s Westgate Park. The 1.5 million gallon elevated steel water tank was originally built in 1979. The tank received a facelift last year with a colorful Water World logo and 20 different shades of a Tnemec coating applied by contractor U.S. Tank Inc., according to Tnemec’s site.

LED lights shine on the tank at night, even providing a colorful light show for guests during the Christmas holidays last year.