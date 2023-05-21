The Wallace Community College President's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the president's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 4.0.

The following students are named to the list:

Christopher Baker of Troy;

Shelby Barefoot of Ariton;

Jan Bello of New Brockton;

Billie Blaydes of Enterprise;

Noemi Borja of Daleville;

Breanna Boyce of Enterprise;

Harper Bray of Brundidge;

Caleb Bullock of Brundidge;

Tasha Cantrell of Chancellor;

Julia Clark of Enterprise;

Megann Dallas of Enterprise;

Helena Deras of Daleville;

Jacob Helms of Brundidge;

Ansleigh Herring of Brundidge;

Adam Knighten of Ariton;

Lizbeth Martinez-Flores of Troy;

Amber Mitchell of Troy;

Jazmine Moore of Enterprise;

Anthony Moran of Daleville;

Cheryl O'Mary of Enterprise;

Brandon Payne of Ariton;

Sonia Pollard of Enterprise;

Kendall Poteate of Dothan;

Dustin Rippe of Daleville;

Deloris Scott of Troy;

Ethan Smith of Enterprise;

Leighanna Vaughn of Enterprise;

Kyndall Wallace of Enterprise; and,

Kayla Young of Enterprise.

