The Wallace Community College President's List is compiled at the end of each semester. Students named to the president's list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level coursework with a grade point average of 4.0.
The following students are named to the list:
Christopher Baker of Troy;
Shelby Barefoot of Ariton;
Jan Bello of New Brockton;
Billie Blaydes of Enterprise;
Noemi Borja of Daleville;
Breanna Boyce of Enterprise;
Harper Bray of Brundidge;
Caleb Bullock of Brundidge;
Tasha Cantrell of Chancellor;
Julia Clark of Enterprise;
Megann Dallas of Enterprise;
Helena Deras of Daleville;
Jacob Helms of Brundidge;
Ansleigh Herring of Brundidge;
Adam Knighten of Ariton;
Lizbeth Martinez-Flores of Troy;
Amber Mitchell of Troy;
Jazmine Moore of Enterprise;
Anthony Moran of Daleville;
Cheryl O'Mary of Enterprise;
Brandon Payne of Ariton;
Sonia Pollard of Enterprise;
Kendall Poteate of Dothan;
Dustin Rippe of Daleville;
Deloris Scott of Troy;
Ethan Smith of Enterprise;
Leighanna Vaughn of Enterprise;
Kyndall Wallace of Enterprise; and,
Kayla Young of Enterprise.
Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, the state's single largest public higher education system. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic, health sciences, and career technical programs; adult education, workforce development, and continuing education; as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.