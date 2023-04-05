Tickets are on sale now for the Wallace Community College Fine Arts Department’s Spring 2023 theatre production of Mary Poppins. The supercalifragilisticexpialidocious production will run April 20, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. in the Bencze Theater in Cherry Hall on the Wallace Campus in Dothan.

Ticket prices are $5 for students/faculty and $10 for general admission and may be purchased online at wallace.edu or at the box office one hour prior to the show.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences and will not only showcase the talented students in the WCCD fine arts department but will also feature special guest child actors from the community as Jane and Michael Banks.

"You will not want to miss this exhilarating production of Mary Poppins,” said Savannah Granberry, WCCD Instructor and Mary Poppins director. “This will be a show that audiences will never forget!" WCCD’s production of Mary Poppins is directed by Granberry, with musical direction by Cameron Weiler and orchestra direction by Dr. Paul Morelli.

You won’t need a spoonful of sugar to enjoy this family friendly evening of fun. Jack-of-all trades Bert introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family, whose children Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft, featuring unique special effects and illusions brought to the Bencze stage by WCCD Theatre Technical Director and Choreographer Zack West, whose work has been featured on Broadway in shows like “The Cherry Orchard", "Dames at Sea", and "On the Town,” and in the television shows "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and NBC live performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar”.

For information about tickets or about Mary Poppins, contact Savannah Granberry at sgranberry@wallace.edu or (334) 983-3521 ext. 2314. For ADA accommodations only, call (334) 556-2587.