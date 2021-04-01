 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

