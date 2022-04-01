Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
