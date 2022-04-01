 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

